Video

See video of owl hunting - among old Christmas trees!

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 January 2019

Birds at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary have been hunting among old Christmas trees. Picture: SUFFOLK OWL SANCTUARY

Birds at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary have been hunting among old Christmas trees. Picture: SUFFOLK OWL SANCTUARY

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary

Watch this heart-warming video of young Mackinder’s eagle owl Kilifi practising her hunting skills, as she uses them to find items hidden in unwanted Christmas trees.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket, was overwhelmed with used trees after putting out an appeal following the festive season.

They were needed to provide valuable stimulation for the centre’s birds and animals.

“We were inundated with trees - it was great,” said manager Maz Robinson. ”We are using them for all the birds, as well as the meerkats, red squirrels and ferrets.”

She said the trees gave the birds hours of enjoyment. While the enclosures do contain other trees, the bushy leaves on the old Christmas trees add variety, especially at this time of year when many trees are bare.

The sanctuary is very grateful to everyone who donated old trees and towels, which were the subject of another appeal over the Christmas period, and does not need any more of them at the moment.

However, it is appealing for volunteers who can give up some of their time, especially anyone who is able to help with building work.

“We need to continue to build aviaries, so we are looking for people who can help,” Maz said.

If you can give up some of your time as a volunteer, contact the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary on 03456 807897.

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town's stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Burglar chased out of house by victim is jailed

The scales of justice

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Burglar chased out of house by victim is jailed

The scales of justice

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Burglar chased out of house by victim is jailed

