Young people from Suffolk win national award for leaving care

Left to right: Eyob, Amber, Aboulqasim and Camara. The team from Ipswich has won a national award - Credit: Volunteering Matters

A group of young care leavers from Ipswich have been recognised for their work nationally.

The Ipswich Grandmentors team from Volunteering Matters has won the Leaving Care Award at The National Children and Young People's Awards.

The award recognises the help transitioning from care into adulthood, equipping young people leaving care to have the best possible start as they enter independent living.

Aboulqasim after just winning the award in Birmingham - Credit: Volunteering Matters

The team were nominated for two awards, the Biggest Impact Award, and the Leaving Care Award.

Collecting the award on behalf of the wider team were mentees Aboulqasim, Camara and Eyob, alongside staff members Bernadette, Amber and Morgan.

The awards were held at the ICC in Birmingham on October 6.

Morgan Scott-Chantry, engagement manager for Grandmentors Ipswich said: "It was a great opportunity for our young people to be highlighted and their journeys recognised."

The team with their award, Aboulqasim, Camara, Morgan (front), Amber, Bernadette - Credit: Volunteering Matters

Amber Plumbly, delivery lead for the East of England, said: "It was utter exuberance to hear Grandmentors be called as the winner of the Leaving Care Award and even more so to see three young people jump for joy as they collected the award."

Mentees Aboulqasim, Camara and Eyob said: "We were so glad to be there to represent Volunteering Matters and we are so proud to be part of the project and happy to see it get an award as having a mentor has made a huge difference to our lives."