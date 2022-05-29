'Ipswich should be a city' - Young people back future bid

Poll

Ipswich becoming a city would be "emblematic" say its young people in the wake of debate about a decision not to bid for the status.

After Colchester's success as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it prompted questions over why Ipswich is still a town, and disappointment for some a bid was not made.

Aside from economic benefits for the town itself, a number of young people felt it would "without a doubt" be beneficial for those growing up in the town.

Eniola Olaleye, 18 from Ipswich, studies at One Sixth Form College, said: "I think Ipswich should be a city.

"It's becoming more diverse and inclusive. There is so much to do and I really like the waterfront area, it's a good place to relax and enjoy Ipswich."

Eighteen-year-old Jamie Abbott, a student at Suffolk New College, said: "I think it would be good for us. It would encourage more investment into the town.

Arthur Jenkins, 16 from Woodbridge, said: "I think it would be good if Ipswich became a city in the future. It will encourage more people to live here."

Katie Dunn, 16, a Member of Youth Parliament for Suffolk said: "Awarding Ipswich city status would be deeply beneficial at putting Ipswich on the map and potentially boosting the local economy.

"Simultaneously, it would be emblematic of Suffolk county, elevating the profile of Suffolk and the beautiful individual towns within it.

"Therefore, I would support the campaign to make Ipswich a city to aid raising the profile of Suffolk, to help draw attention to other issues facing young people in Suffolk like greater mental health support."

16-year-old Callum Fincham, deputy member of Youth Parliament, said: "I think Ipswich becoming a city would, without a doubt, see benefits for young people in and around the area.

"Suffolk is one of the few remaining English counties without a city and changing that is something we should look to do.

"Ipswich can only improve from gaining city status and for young people like me, it brings further opportunities and economic advantages that may have not previously been available.

"It would be fantastic to see this change be made and I would wholeheartedly back a campaign to make Ipswich a city."

Another deputy youth member of parliament, Courtney Cunningham, 15, said: "I believe it to be a good idea. The local community schools would be supported more, meaning the students would be supported should Ipswich become a city.

"Personally, I would definitely support a campaign for this town to become a city."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, said that the reason Ipswich didn't bid for city status, was due to a lack of public support for a potential bid.