Could this 11-year-old singer-songwriter be the next Ed Sheeran?

Jemima Alexander, 11, has written a song to help raise money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An 11-year-old singer-songwriter is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her Suffolk Idol, Ed Sheeran after releasing a brand new song to raise money for charity.

Jemima Alexander decided that she would write and perform her new song, called No Need to Worry, in a bid to cheer up her local community during the Covid-19 lockdown.

With the help of her mother Liz, who is a local music teacher, the youngster chose to use her new track as an opportunity to raise money for Families in Need (FIND), a foodbank based in Ipswich.

Mrs Alexander said her daughter, who is also a grade five trumpeter, was inspired by her hero and fellow Ipswich Town supporter, Ed Sheeran.

She said: “Jemima writes songs quite a lot, it’s something she really likes doing and she bought herself the guitar last year because she wanted to play in a school band.

“She just taught herself from Youtube and started writing songs.

“She has a season ticket at Ipswich Town and I think the fact that Ed Sheeran is a Town supporter almost confirmed how much of an idol he is to her.

“She is really inspired by him.

“She has some really lovely messages. I think it is really good for her self esteem.”

Jemima is also a keen footballer and when she is not watching the Tractor Boys with her family, she plays for Ipswich Valley Rangers and trains with the Suffolk FA girls development centre.

The 11-year-old, who will join Northgate High School in September, has set an initial fundraising target of £500 and the family say that all donations are welcome.

Mrs Alexander added: “It’s brilliant. She has already raised £250 and the song has only been up for 48 hours.

“I think she feels like she has consciously done something to help.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs recently and there are a number of people over the next year who might find they need that extra help.

“I think that possibly something like the food bank could be something that people might not consider as much as other charities.

“They help the everyday families that are struggling that may have been forgotten about a little bit.”

