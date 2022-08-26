Teen goalie secures scholarship as she dreams of Lioness future
A 16-year-old from Ipswich is hoping to continue her passion and follow in her Lionesses idol's footsteps after securing an invitation to national trials.
Daisie-Mae Gibbs has had a double celebration this week picking up her GCSEs and secured a place at St Joseph's College on a two-year footballing scholarship.
Daisie-Mae, who is a Ipswich Town fan, currently plays for the girls team at the club and dreams of pursuing a career playing the sport professionally.
The young goalkeeper is currently on trial to be selected for the U21's women's team, at the age of just 16.
Next month, Daisie-Mae will have trials to get into the Independent School Football Association, which helps the development of young footballers, and is affiliated with the England FA.
The Chantry pupil said: "I hope to be selected for the England team in the future, but if that doesn't happen, then I would love to go to America after my scholarship at St Joseph's and play for a University team over there and get a degree at the same time."
This summer saw the nation hooked on women's football as the Lionesses were crowned European Champions on home turf.
Over the summer, women's football took on a meteoric rise, inspiring so many young girls around the country.
Daisie-Mae said: "It has given me hope that women's and girl's football is increasing in popularity and improving, and the Lionesses just made me realise what they are capable of and what I could achieve.
"Mary Earps is an inspiration for me as well because she had so many knock backs and it took one person to believe in her to get where she is today and she was outstanding in the Euro's and is one of the best goalkeepers in the world."
Daisie-Mae, who studied BTEC Sport as one of her GCSE subjects - and got a Distinction star, has thanked Chantry Academy for help with her football journey.
She said: "Chantry have been really supportive of me and allowed me opportunities to go and do things when I should have been in school.
"If it hadn't been for them, then I wouldn't have gotten as far as I have done."