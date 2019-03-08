E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Safety-focused driving lessons for 10 to 17-year-olds to launch in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 October 2019

Young Drivers is coming to Ipswich. Pictured here are instructor George Berry with teenager Jack Aldous after a lesson at their previous venue at Bentwaters Park. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Young Drivers is coming to Ipswich. Pictured here are instructor George Berry with teenager Jack Aldous after a lesson at their previous venue at Bentwaters Park. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Youngsters aged from 10 to 17 can get behind the wheel for real, as youth driving lessons are set to launch in Ipswich.

Young Driver is bringing youth driving lessons to Ipswich. Picture: YOUNG DRIVERYoung Driver is bringing youth driving lessons to Ipswich. Picture: YOUNG DRIVER

Young Driver will be running its first event at the London Road Park and Ride site in the town on Sunday, November 3. The scheme focuses on safe driving in a bid to reduce the shocking accident rate for newly-qualified drivers and create a safer next generation of motorists.

The car park will be transformed into a realistic road system on selected Sundays across the year.

The scheme previously launched at Bentwaters Park in 2018, but could not continue lessons at the venue beyond August last year, and has since been looking for an alternative location. It also runs driving courses for youngsters at Newmarket Racecourse and Colchester United FC's stadium..

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: "We are really excited to be relaunching in Ipswich, and this will be a great venue. It will provide plenty of opportunities for youngsters to try out lots of different driving skills and techniques - whether they're a beginner or have already had a few lessons with us.

"The theory behind Young Driver is to allow young people to get to grips with the 'under the dashboard' elements of driving, such as gear changes, clutch control and steering, before they have to start worrying about interacting with drivers who may have been on the roads for years.

"Then, at 17 when they do get on the road, they can focus much more on the potential hazards on the road and other road users, rather than what to do with their feet. Research shows that training drivers over a longer period of time, and catching youngsters when their attitudes towards driving are still developing, is key to producing a safer driver."

Jack Aldous, then 14, had a driving lesson at Bentwaters Park in 2018, and said afterwards: "I really enjoyed the lesson. It was really good, it has made me excited for when I am 17 and can learn how to drive. I think I will like driving."

Budding drivers taking part will have lessons in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas, with highly-qualified approved driving instructors. A special road system will be created, with traffic signs, roundabouts and junctions, along with special areas to practice steering control and parking. Tuition is available for youngsters with disabilities.

Young Driver says that around 400 people are killed in accidents involving young drivers every year in the UK. Shockingly, one in five newly-qualified drivers crashes within six months of passing their test. But, for those who have taken a Young Driver course, the rate of accidents in that first six months drops by more than a half, to fewer than one in ten.

Upcoming dates at London Road Park and Ride are November 3 and December 1,The cost is £36.99 for a 30-minute lesson or £69.99 for a 60-minute lesson, and it is also possible to book birthday parties. To book lessons or buy gift vouchers, call 0333 5779010 or visit their website.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Lorry crashed into barriers blocking A12 at Copdock for four hours

The lorry the hit the barriers on the A12 at Copdock is now free from the central reservation Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Lorry crashed into barriers blocking A12 at Copdock for four hours

The lorry the hit the barriers on the A12 at Copdock is now free from the central reservation Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

Mike Bacon: Sweet dreams, A-listers and so proud of our happy club

A happy place. Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring to give Town their fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich midfielder Judge is called up for Irish squad

Ireland call up... Alan Judge. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Safety-focused driving lessons for 10 to 17-year-olds to launch in Ipswich

Young Drivers is coming to Ipswich. Pictured here are instructor George Berry with teenager Jack Aldous after a lesson at their previous venue at Bentwaters Park. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Huge fitness festival with goat yoga and colour run coming to Ipswich in 2020

New running events will be heading to the festival next summer. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists