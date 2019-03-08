Youngsters help homeless beat the heat

Kofi Crawley-Hagan, of Ipswich, and fellow members of Team 1 from Suffolk National Citizenship Scheme present IHAG Chapman Centre manager Evelyn Crossland with a warm weather care package for the homeless Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

Suffolk youngsters taking part in the National Citizenship Scheme have come up with a way of helping the homeless during the current heatwave.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kofi Crawley-Hagan, of Ipswich, and fellow members of Team 1 from Suffolk National Citizenship Scheme present IHAG Chapman Centre manager Evelyn Crossland with a warm weather care package for the homeless Picture: MARK LANGFORD Kofi Crawley-Hagan, of Ipswich, and fellow members of Team 1 from Suffolk National Citizenship Scheme present IHAG Chapman Centre manager Evelyn Crossland with a warm weather care package for the homeless Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The group of 13 teenagers from Team 1 raised money to buy hats, sun cream, sanitary products and other items to help deal with the warm weather.

They have now donated 60 boxes to the Ipswich Housing Action Group Chapman Centre in Ipswich to give out to homeless people using its services.

Team leader Amy Simcock said: "When brainstorming ideas they were adamant they wanted to help parts of the community that aren't thought so much about in the summer.

"The idea of working with a homeless shelter came up and they really came together as a team when someone mentioned the potential need for suncream when living on the streets."

The youngsters went to the Chapman Centre in Ipswich to establish what sort of items it thought they should get and then set to work raising money via a GoFund Me page to buy the items.

You may also want to watch:

Evelyn Crossland of the said: "These young people have been an absolute pleasure to work with, they have done really well.

"They identified exactly what we needed - these are items that will be so useful for our clients."

The National Citizenship Scheme is a four week personal and social development programme for 15-17 year olds.

As part of the four week programme they are required to volunteer 30 hours of their time to a community-based project.

The Suffolk scheme has a number of teams taking part and Team 1 will be spending some of their 30 hours at the Avocet Court Care Home in Ipswich helping renovate the grounds and painting a wall in its dementia wing.

The Chapman Centre provides services for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as those individuals that need more help than is offered by other mainstream services.

For more details call the centre on 01473 213102 or go to its website.