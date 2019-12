Christmas bauble tree lighting up Ipswich Waterfront

The bauble tree at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: Archant

The bauble tree on Ipswich Waterfront is spreading that festive feeling in the heart of the town's nightlife area.

The tree is a popular feature at the Waterfront since it was moved there from the Cornhill to make way for a conventional tree last year.

It's certainly a hit with readers on Instagram, as can be seen in their pictures here.

