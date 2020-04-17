Taking centre stage - What are your memories of New Wolsey Theatre over the years?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 17 April 2020
Which shows are the best you have seen at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich over the years?
The much-loved theatre - then known as the Wolsey Theatre - had its official opening in 1979, after two years of construction.
Princess Alexandra carried out the official opening and a plaque was put up in her honour.
Many memorable productions took the stage over the years, from dramas to musicals.
The Wolsey Youth Theatre built a strong reputation, with productions including Bye Bye Birdie in 1986, West Side Story in 1991 and many more.
The original company, The Wolsey Theatre Company, owned the theatre from 1979-1999, but folded in 1999, before the building reopened as the New Wolsey in 2001.
