Taking centre stage - What are your memories of New Wolsey Theatre over the years?

Actors lined up outside the Wolsey Theatre in March 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Which shows are the best you have seen at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich over the years?

The young faces of yesterday, on the Wolsey theatre stage in 1988 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The young faces of yesterday, on the Wolsey theatre stage in 1988 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The much-loved theatre - then known as the Wolsey Theatre - had its official opening in 1979, after two years of construction.

From The Archives Bye Bye Birdie by the Wolsey Youth Theatre July 1986 Picture: ARCHANT From The Archives Bye Bye Birdie by the Wolsey Youth Theatre July 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Princess Alexandra carried out the official opening and a plaque was put up in her honour.

Scenes from the rehearsals of one of the musical numbers from West Side Story performed by the Wolsey Youth Theatre Picture: ARCHANT Scenes from the rehearsals of one of the musical numbers from West Side Story performed by the Wolsey Youth Theatre Picture: ARCHANT

Many memorable productions took the stage over the years, from dramas to musicals.

The New Wolsey Theatre's youth groups now under the name 'Creative Learning' have 4 different youth theatre companies available to audition to today Picture: ARCHANT The New Wolsey Theatre's youth groups now under the name 'Creative Learning' have 4 different youth theatre companies available to audition to today Picture: ARCHANT

The Wolsey Youth Theatre built a strong reputation, with productions including Bye Bye Birdie in 1986, West Side Story in 1991 and many more.

A plaque was dedicated to Princess Alexandra in 1979 as she opened the Wolsey Theatre Picture: ARCHANT A plaque was dedicated to Princess Alexandra in 1979 as she opened the Wolsey Theatre Picture: ARCHANT

The original company, The Wolsey Theatre Company, owned the theatre from 1979-1999, but folded in 1999, before the building reopened as the New Wolsey in 2001.

In 1979 the Wolsey Theatre opened it's doors to the public for the first time Picture: ARCHANT In 1979 the Wolsey Theatre opened it's doors to the public for the first time Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of the New Wolsey Theatre?

Wolsey Theatre hosted the BBC as they filmed in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Wolsey Theatre hosted the BBC as they filmed in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT