E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Taking centre stage - What are your memories of New Wolsey Theatre over the years?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 17 April 2020

Actors lined up outside the Wolsey Theatre in March 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Actors lined up outside the Wolsey Theatre in March 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Which shows are the best you have seen at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich over the years?

The young faces of yesterday, on the Wolsey theatre stage in 1988 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe young faces of yesterday, on the Wolsey theatre stage in 1988 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The much-loved theatre - then known as the Wolsey Theatre - had its official opening in 1979, after two years of construction.

From The Archives Bye Bye Birdie by the Wolsey Youth Theatre July 1986 Picture: ARCHANTFrom The Archives Bye Bye Birdie by the Wolsey Youth Theatre July 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Princess Alexandra carried out the official opening and a plaque was put up in her honour.

Scenes from the rehearsals of one of the musical numbers from West Side Story performed by the Wolsey Youth Theatre Picture: ARCHANTScenes from the rehearsals of one of the musical numbers from West Side Story performed by the Wolsey Youth Theatre Picture: ARCHANT

Many memorable productions took the stage over the years, from dramas to musicals.

The New Wolsey Theatre's youth groups now under the name 'Creative Learning' have 4 different youth theatre companies available to audition to today Picture: ARCHANTThe New Wolsey Theatre's youth groups now under the name 'Creative Learning' have 4 different youth theatre companies available to audition to today Picture: ARCHANT

The Wolsey Youth Theatre built a strong reputation, with productions including Bye Bye Birdie in 1986, West Side Story in 1991 and many more.

A plaque was dedicated to Princess Alexandra in 1979 as she opened the Wolsey Theatre Picture: ARCHANTA plaque was dedicated to Princess Alexandra in 1979 as she opened the Wolsey Theatre Picture: ARCHANT

The original company, The Wolsey Theatre Company, owned the theatre from 1979-1999, but folded in 1999, before the building reopened as the New Wolsey in 2001.

In 1979 the Wolsey Theatre opened it's doors to the public for the first time Picture: ARCHANTIn 1979 the Wolsey Theatre opened it's doors to the public for the first time Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of the New Wolsey Theatre? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk. To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Wolsey Theatre hosted the BBC as they filmed in 1982 Picture: ARCHANTWolsey Theatre hosted the BBC as they filmed in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fire rips through derelict house near Chantry Park

The house fire in Hadleigh Road Ipswich required six crews to tackle the flames. Picture: TONY LYDON

Direct Line donates £100,000 to Ipswich homeless during coronavirus crisis

Direct Line in Ipswich has donated £100,000 to support the homeless in the town during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Two arrested following burglary and car theft in Ipswich

A house in Carlyle Close was burgled overnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taking centre stage - What are your memories of New Wolsey Theatre over the years?

Actors lined up outside the Wolsey Theatre in March 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Temporary mortuaries ‘likely’ to be needed at Suffolk hospitals during coronavirus outbreak

Health bosses have said it is 'likely' temporary mortuaries will be needed at Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24