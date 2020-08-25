Man fatally injured ‘within seconds’ of attack, court hears

Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richie Day. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A teenager accused of being involved in a vicious attack in Ipswich town centre which resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man has started giving evidence at the town’s crown court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prosecution in the trial of the 17-year-old and his 16-year-old co-defendant closed its case this morning (Tuesday August 25) and the 17-year-old began giving his evidence with the assistance of an interpreter.

The teenagers, who cannot be identified because of their age, have denied the manslaughter of Richard Day following an incident outside Kebapizza takeaway in St Matthews Street at about midnight on Sunday February 23.

They also deny an offence of violent disorder.

The jury has been told that a third boy, aged 16, has admitted manslaughter.

Mr Day, a control engineer for UK Power Networks, was pronounced dead at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, 36 hours after the alleged attack.

The court has heard that on the night of the alleged attack Mr Day, known to his family as Richie, was walking home “a little worse for wear” after spending the day with family and friends.

You may also want to watch:

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, alleged that during his journey Mr Day had encountered three youths and had been “set upon” during some sort of confrontation.

She told jurors he was fatally injured within eight seconds of being brought to the ground.

A post-mortem examination found a significant artery had torn in the left side of his neck, causing a catastrophic bleed on the brain.

The jury has seen CCTV of the incident and the preceding moments as Mr Day walked along Westgate Street – heading home after watching two of his brothers perform a gig with their band at the Premier Pool Club in the town centre.

The prosecution has suggested one of the youths said something as Mr Day passed the group because he was seen to remove his earphones and put them in his pocket.

The group then stopped outside Kebapizza, where, Ms Karmy-Jones told the court, Mr Day may have said something and could be seen sweeping his arm aside as he passed.

Forty seconds later, Mr Day was seen to return to confront the boys – gathered in what Ms Karmy-Jones called a triangle formation outside the takeaway.

Ms Karmy-Jones, claimed the three teenagers had “spearheaded a rapid, vicious and joint attack, which only ended when he collapsed on the ground.”

The trial continues.