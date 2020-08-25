Accused youth tells court he never intended to harm victim

A teenager accused of being involved in a “vicious” attack in Ipswich town centre which resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man has apologised to the victim’s family and said he wished he could “turn time back.”

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court the 17-year-old said he felt “really, really sorry” about what happened to Richard Day outside the Kebapizza takeaway in St Matthews Street in February and that he had never intended to hurt him.

He told the court that Mr Day had sworn and acted aggressively towards him and his two friends. The youth said that during the incident Mr Day had a red face and had been screaming before walking “decisively” towards one of his friends.

He said that during the fight that followed he had “spontaneously” decided to try and split up Mr Day and his friend.

He denied punching Mr Day and said that when he was seen on CCTV kicking his lower back he hadn’t intended to hurt him.

“I think maybe I just wanted to split them up,” he said.

“I didn’t have time to think as everything happened so quickly.”

The youth denied there had been a plan to attack Mr Day and said he had not taken any pleasure in what happened.

He said that after the incident he and his friends had gone into the pizza shop to ask someone to call an ambulance but said he hadn’t known how seriously Mr Day had been injured.

Asked by his barrister John Cammegh QC how he felt about what happened to Mr Day he said he was “really, really sorry” and that he wanted to tell Mr Day’s family that he wished he could “turn time back.”

The 17-year-old and his 16-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be identified because of their age, have denied manslaughter and violent disorder.

The jury has been told that a third boy, aged 16, has admitted manslaughter.

Mr Day, known as Richie, a control engineer for UK Power Networks, was pronounced dead in hospital 36 hours after the alleged attack.

The court has heard that Mr Day was walking home “a little worse for wear” after spending the day with family and friends.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, has alleged that during his journey Mr Day had encountered the three youths and had been “set upon” during some sort of confrontation.

She told jurors he was fatally injured within eight seconds of being brought to the ground.

A post-mortem examination found that a significant artery had torn in the left side of his neck causing a catastrophic bleed on the brain.

The jury has seen CCTV of the incident and the preceding moments as Mr Day walked along Westgate Street – heading home after watching two of his brothers perform a gig with their band at the Premier Pool Club.

Miss Karmy-Jones has alleged that one of the youths said something as Mr Day passed the group.

The group then stopped outside Kebapizza, where, Miss Karmy-Jones told the court, Mr Day may have said something and could be seen sweeping his arm aside as he passed.

Forty seconds later, Mr Day was seen to return to confront the boys – gathered in what Ms Karmy-Jones called a triangle formation outside the takeaway.

Ms Karmy-Jones, claimed the three teenagers had “spearheaded a rapid, vicious and joint attack, which only ended when he collapsed on the ground.”

The trial continues.

