Teens demand action on climate catastrophe at Ipswich Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 May 2019

Climate change protesters on the Cornhill at the most recent climate strike. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Climate change protesters on the Cornhill at the most recent climate strike. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Young people are preparing to go on strike tomorrow morning at Ipswich Cornhill as they call for immediate government action on the climate emergency.

Elsie, Annie and Betsy Neil with their signs at the previous youth climate strike. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNElsie, Annie and Betsy Neil with their signs at the previous youth climate strike. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 100 children and teens are set to descend on Ipswich town centre as they join the global climate strike on Friday, May 24.

From 10am groups are set to gather on the Cornhill along with a number of speakers including Rachel Smith Lyte from the Green Party, Oliver Holmes from the Liberal Democrats, Sandy Martin the Labour MP, Luke from Suffolk-on-Ecosia, a spokesman from the Extinction Rebellion, Richard Allday from Unite Union, and not forgetting the youth strikers themselves.

The protest, which is one of more than 1000 in the country, is being organised by 12-year-old Eva Garayalde - who took part in the last protest in April alongside 17-year-old Thea Pettit.

Eva's mother, Charlotte Leeder, has helped to organise Friday's strike on behalf of her daughter.

Organiser of the protest, 17 year old Thea Pettitt will return to the Cornhill on Friday morning to protest again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOrganiser of the protest, 17 year old Thea Pettitt will return to the Cornhill on Friday morning to protest again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said: "The strike is growing and so is the awareness from the public in Ipswich that this is an issue which we all face. "The protest is in light of Suffolk County Council's declaration of a Climate Emergency and that of the UK Parliament. These strikes raise the question of how do we turn these declarations into meaningful action to reduce the threat of Climate Change before it is too late."

The youth strike emphasises on the government action opposed to the individual consumer choices as youth protestors think that it cannot be faced without a bigger change.

There is also a second youth climate protest at 4pm on Friday, May 24 which will come down from Northgate school to Ipswich Town Hall.

You can find out more about the protests by visiting their Facebook page.

