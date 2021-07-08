Suffolk powerlifter Zoe Newson picked for Tokyo Paralympics

Published: 4:01 PM July 8, 2021

Zoe Newson has been picked for ParalympicsGB for the Tokyo Games - Credit: AAP/PA Images

Suffolk powerlifter Zoe Newson has been selected to represent Great Britain in the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 29-year-old, who was born in Ipswich and went to East Bergholt High School, is among five powerlifters in the squad to represent ParalympicsGB in next month's Games.

Newson will be competing in her third Paralympics after previously being selected for London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The two-time bronze medallist, who was born with growth hormone deficiency, qualified third in the Tokyo rankings with a best lift of 95kg earlier this year.

Newson has been picked alongside Ali Jawad, Micky Yule, Louise Sugden and Olivia Broome.

Penny Briscoe, ParalympicsGB chef de mission said: “I’m so proud of the terrific strength and determination - both physically and mentally – shown by our powerlifting squad to get to this point and secure their place on the plane to Tokyo.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Ali, Zoe, Micky, Louise and Olivia to the ParalympicsGB team."