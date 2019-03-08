Why buying a home in 'desirable' Ipswich is worth every penny

Average house prices across Suffolk have been revealed. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO BrianAJackson

New data reveals that homes in Ipswich sell for 96.4% of their original asking price - so what makes the town such a great place to buy a home and how does its average prices compare to other Suffolk towns?

Latest figures show the avergae house prices in Ipswich and how much of their asking price that they sell for. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO Latest figures show the avergae house prices in Ipswich and how much of their asking price that they sell for. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

According to data from Zoopla, an average home in Ipswich is worth £230,000 - making it more than £200,000 cheaper than the average property in the coastal town of Aldeburgh, which is ranked as the most expensive place to live in Suffolk.

Meanwhile, homes in Ipswich are £60,000 more expensive than the average prices in Lowestoft - which was found to have the lowest average house price at an average of £187,522.

Homes in Ipswich also sell for 96.4% of their original asking price, which puts it just above the national average and represents a discount of £8,000 for the average property.

So why is it good to buy a home in Ipswich?

Tom Orford, who leads the residential team at estate agents Savills in Ipswich, said that a combination of factors make Ipswich a desirable place to live.

"Over the last 12 months or so we have seen an increase in the number of buyers who want to make their lives that little bit easier," said Mr Orford.

"With both parents working they want to be able to walk their children to school and have a shorter commute - fuelling interest in town centre properties. Education and connectivity have always been important but lifestyle is now paramount."

"The majority of our town centre buyers want homes that require less looking after and are easy to maintain. Ipswich has those types of properties in abundance and there is very strong demand.

"The university is thriving, there's some lovely independent restaurants and cafes, it's just a short drive to the coast and popular towns such as Woodbridge and Aldeburgh, yet you can reach London in just over an hour."

"Ipswich School is also very highly regarded, so much so that it brings in buyers who are specifically looking to send their children there. The next nearest alternative is Woodbridge, where property is that little bit more expensive and in shorter supply.

"All of this combines to make Ipswich a very desirable place to live.

"However, we would encourage those looking to sell to remain sensible and listen to the advice and expertise of agents such as ourselves. Competition is fierce and it's important that properties are priced realistically."

