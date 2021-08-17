News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Public Notices

FORM OF NOTICE CHARITY COMMISSION

CHARITY COMMISSION
Notice ID: 10987329

Charity: King George VI Coronation Memorial Homes for Old People

The Commission proposes to make a Scheme (a legal document) for this charity. The Scheme will change the way the charity achieves its purpose, widen the class of charity beneficiaries and enable the charity properties to be let at market rent.

A copy of the Scheme can be seen at www. charitycommission.gov.uk/ our-regulatory-work/howto-comment-on-a-scheme/ schemes-and-orders/ (If you cannot access this please call our Contact Centre on 0300 066 9197) Comments or representations on these proposals can be made to the Commission within one month from Monday 16 August 2021 by completing the form on our website. Please quote BNWJ/ 211502/C-538021.

Most Read

The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent on Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Brookes appeared before Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

'I've done something silly for a mate' - Ipswich man jailed for looking...

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
The roundabout connecting Nacton Road, the Ravesnwood estate and Ransomes

Suffolk County Council

Fresh £5million bid to be made to solve Ipswich roundabout congestion

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon