FORM OF NOTICE CHARITY COMMISSION

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10987329

Charity: King George VI Coronation Memorial Homes for Old People

The Commission proposes to make a Scheme (a legal document) for this charity. The Scheme will change the way the charity achieves its purpose, widen the class of charity beneficiaries and enable the charity properties to be let at market rent.

A copy of the Scheme can be seen at www. charitycommission.gov.uk/ our-regulatory-work/howto-comment-on-a-scheme/ schemes-and-orders/ (If you cannot access this please call our Contact Centre on 0300 066 9197) Comments or representations on these proposals can be made to the Commission within one month from Monday 16 August 2021 by completing the form on our website. Please quote BNWJ/ 211502/C-538021.