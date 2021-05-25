News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

EWB Logistics Limited
Notice ID: 10937875

EWB Logistics Limited trading as of Unit 31, Anson Road, Martlesham Heath, IP5 3RG is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 31, Anson Road, Martlesham Heath, IP5 3RG giving it a total of 2 goods vehicles and 4 trailers.

And to add: Unit 30, Betts Avenue Martlesham Heath IP5 3RH as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 6 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make written representations to the DfI at Central Licensing Office, PO Box 180, Leeds, LS9 1BU stating their reasons within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the website infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/. 
 

