Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE Application for a Premises Licence

Little Beans Ltd
Notice ID: 10869630

Name of Applicant: 
Christy Hendry
Name of Premises: 
Little Beans Ltd
Postal Address of Premises: 37 Foxhall Road, Ipswich IP3 8JU
This application may be viewed at:
Ipswich Borough Council
Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich.
Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol
Start Date: 15/01/21
Closing Date: 11/02/21
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

