PUBLIC NOTICE Application for a Premises Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10869630

Name of Applicant:

Christy Hendry

Name of Premises:

Little Beans Ltd

Postal Address of Premises: 37 Foxhall Road, Ipswich IP3 8JU

This application may be viewed at:

Ipswich Borough Council

Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich.

Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol

Start Date: 15/01/21

Closing Date: 11/02/21

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.