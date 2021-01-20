Public Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE Application for a Premises Licence
Name of Applicant:
Christy Hendry
Name of Premises:
Little Beans Ltd
Postal Address of Premises: 37 Foxhall Road, Ipswich IP3 8JU
This application may be viewed at:
Ipswich Borough Council
Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich.
Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol
Start Date: 15/01/21
Closing Date: 11/02/21
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk
