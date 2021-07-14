GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10967440

MK Group Services Limited trading as MK Group Services Limited of 10 Cliff Lane, Ipswich, Suffolk IP3 0NT is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at Yard adjacent to 10 Cliff Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 0AY

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.