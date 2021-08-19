News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Theodoron Ltd
Notice ID: 10988561

Marian-Ionel Pintile trading as Theodoron Ltd of 21, Bulstrode Road IPSWICH, Suffolk IP2 8HA is applying for a licence to use: Turners Ltd Plot 6, Substation Road The Docks, Felixstowe IPM 3JB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

