5 things we learned about the winning Ipswich Witches last night

Published: 6:15 AM July 6, 2021

Witches man of the meeting, Paul Starke, salutes the Witches fans at Lynn - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches snapped a seven-meeting losing streak after coming out victorious 42-48 at King's Lynn, the second time they have won there this season. MIKE BACON takes a look.

Heat 13 action with (from the left), Craig Cook, Richard Lawson, Steve Worrall and Thomas Jorgensen. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

BOY DID THEY NEED THAT!

The Witches needed this win. Make no bones about it, should they have lost, although there are still plenty of points to race for, the play-offs would have been a pipe dream.

However, and although the odds are not in their favour, they have given themselves a chance and they are still in the game.

Admittedly, they could have done with all four points mind you by winning by more than six, but the Stars, as they did last time the Witches were in Norfolk, denied them that.

However, it will take no more home defeats and likely a couple of away victories as well for the Witches to keep their dreams alive. Not impossible.

Paul Starke warming up ahead of the meeting. His 14+2 won the meeting for the Witches. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

STARKE RAVING BRILLIANT

Last time Ipswich were at Lynn on opening night Anders Rowe was the star man from reserve for the Witches.

Sadly, this time round, poor Rowe dislocated his knee in his opening ride and, while he bravely came out in the re-run, he had to pull out of the meeting. Step forward Paul Starke. He took his full quota of seven rides from reserve and, like Rowe was earlier in the season, he was the Witches match winner.

Starke is an experienced and very capable racer and has begun to show good form of late. He has a big part to play if the Witches are to net a top-four spot.

Anders Rowe takes the tumble in the opening heat, dislocating his knee. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

RITCHIE SAID....

Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins had this to say.

“I’m pleased to get the win but disappointed not to take four points.

“Starkey (Paul Starke) was really good, and he put in a massive shift doing seven rides again. It was vital that he did that after losing Anders. Drew’s last two rides were very good too.

“Anders had a dislocated knee about a month ago and it popped out again tonight. I didn’t think he was fit enough to carry on and the doctor agreed with me. He needs a bit of recuperation.

“Cookie (Craig Cook) is loving life at Ipswich and that is showing in his performances. It is nice to see him have a very good one tonight. I hope everyone is happy to see us beat King’s Lynn again."

Danny King, who enjoyed a fine meeting at Lynn, inside Lewis Kerr in heat three. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

COOK... KING... ON... GAS

Craig Cook, on his return to Lynn, and the skipper Danny King took the meeting to the home top riders in no uncertain terms.

Both former British Champions were in superb form, gating well and riding bravely. Both are such exciting riders on their day and they certainly led the charge after the Witches began the meeting badly, conceding a 1-5 in heat one and losing Rowe.

It was good to see the Witches heat leaders go toe-to-toe with the home ones.

Drew Kemp also had a couple of impressive races, which was nice to see.

Craig Cook races round Richard Lawson to take victory in heat four. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

UP NEXT

It's Belle Vue at Foxhall on Thursday night. You know the drill..... MUST WIN