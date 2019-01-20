Partly Cloudy

Woodbridge end the game with nine men as Histon keep up their promotion push

20 January, 2019 - 12:13
And the Woodbridge fans at Histon enjoyed Churchyard's goal as well Photo: PAUL LEECH

And the Woodbridge fans at Histon enjoyed Churchyard's goal as well Photo: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Histon 2 Woodbridge 1

Woodbridge Town ran their second in the table opponents close on their own ground for the second time this season but some disappointing refereeing didn’t help their cause as the Woodpeckers ended the match with nine men on a poor playing surface at the Glassworld Stadium.

It was a blow for Jamie Scales’ side who have done so well this season to climb the Thurlow Nunn Premier table, despite losing their first three games after their promotion from the First Division last season.

Taylor Southgate’s effort was on target after four minutes for the visitors but after nine minutes, Kelsey Trotter’s pass was met by Aaron Churchyard and his first time shot from just outside the area beat home keeper Sam Roach to make it 1-0. Ryan Keeble’s cross was well held by Roach and Matt Green’s header went inches wide of the post.

The home side equalised after 25 minutes when Danny Gould’s curling shot gave away keeper Alfie Stronge no chance to make it 1-1.

Woodbridge 'keeper Alfie Stronge punches clear at Histon Photo: PAUL LEECHWoodbridge 'keeper Alfie Stronge punches clear at Histon Photo: PAUL LEECH

Green and Simon Swinton efforts missed the target for the home side as the sides went in level at the break.

Dan Brown’s cross hit the bar after 53 minutes and a minute later Stronge denied Brown with a good save to keep the scoreline level.

Churchyard’s shot after 56 minutes went over the bar and from Mark Ray’s through ball, Keeble’s effort was well saved by Roach.

Carlos Edwards’ shot on the hour missed the target and Trotter’s shot went wide of the post after for the Woodpeckers. Ben Garnham received his second yellow card after 71 minutes as the visitors were reduced to 10 men and home captain Max York’s header hit the bar after 72 minutes.

Celebrations as Aaron Churchyard, centre, puts Woodbridge ahead at the Glassworld Stadium on Saturday Photo: PAUL LEECHCelebrations as Aaron Churchyard, centre, puts Woodbridge ahead at the Glassworld Stadium on Saturday Photo: PAUL LEECH

Ray had the ball in the net after 84 minutes but it was ruled out for a push and the striker received a red card for a late tackle on James Chivers.

Salim Relizani was one on one with Stronge in the last seconds but Stronge again saved well.

The Woodpeckers have immediate chance of revenge however, entertaining Histon next weekend at Notcutts Park.

Woodbridge: Stronge, Rea (Capt), Murrell, Garnham, Churchyard, Green, Sinclair, Southgate, Ray, Trotter, Keeble, Subs: Edwards for Rea 45 Mins, Rudge for Keeble 83 Mins, Unused: Josh Leech.

