Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Chirpy Robins deny Stowmarket a fourth straight victory in entertaining draw

PUBLISHED: 12:40 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:40 23 December 2018

Stowmarket's Remi Garrett, on target for Rick Andrews's side. Picture GARY DONNISON

Stowmarket's Remi Garrett, on target for Rick Andrews's side. Picture GARY DONNISON

Gary Donnison Photography 2017

Stowmarket 2 Ely 2

Stowmarket Town remain three points adrift of the top of the Premier Division table after drawing 2-2 with Ely City at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks battled back from a goal behind to lead 2-1, after Remi Garrett’s strike and an own goal had cancelled out Alex Batten’s opener.

But former Stow striker Steve Holder earned a point for the visitors, scoring from the penalty spot to deny Rick Andrews’ men a fourth win in a row.

Stow handed a debut to new signing Robbie Linford, who joined the club on Friday from higher league Dereham Town.

The midfielder was one of three changes to the side which started in the 2-0 triumph at Gorleston the previous weekend, as Robbie Sweeney and Matt Paine were both recalled to the starting line-up.

The Robins came to Greens Meadow in good form, having picked up 10 points from their last four league games, and it was Brady Stone’s side who struck first.

Moments after defender Tom Williams had seen his header from a corner flick off the top of the crossbar, Josh Lowe sent in a cross which Batten converted at the back post on 13 minutes.

LISTEN to Stow boss Rick Andrews on The Non League Podcast

Stow made a positive response to the set back, as Sweeney tested visiting goalkeeper Harry Reynolds, before Garrett struck midway through the first half to get the hosts back on level terms.

The Stow striker brought the ball down in the box, turned and fired a shot into the far corner to make it 1-1 in the 27th minute.

Paine headed narrowly wide from a Max Melanson free kick as Andrews’ men pushed for the game’s next goal, and their persistence paid off early in the second half when Reynolds turned the ball into his own goal following a scramble in the box.

Stow’s advantage did not last long though, as Holder was brought down in the box and then converted the penalty to make it 2-2.

Both sides had chances in the final minutes to snatch a winner, with Sam Nunn making a goal-line clearance to deny Ely, before the returning Leon Ottley-Gooch came agonisingly close to scoring for Stow in the 90th minute.

Stowmarket head to Hadleigh on Boxing Day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Win a two-night luxury break in Portmeirion

Portmeirion: The Hotel and pool in Spring

The best Christmas Markets in Cheshire

Chester Christmas markets - Celynnen Photography

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Cheshire

Afternoon tea at Ginger and Pickles

6 of the best afternoon teas in Chester

Afternoon tea has been served at The Chester Grosvenor since 1882

Ten of the best countryside pubs in Cheshire and North Wales

The Pheasant Inn

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Chirpy Robins deny Stowmarket a fourth straight victory in entertaining draw

Stowmarket's Remi Garrett, on target for Rick Andrews's side. Picture GARY DONNISON

Clements breaks course record at Kesgrave parkrun

Kieran Clements, on his way to a course recod at the Kesgrave parkrun. He actually the ran fastest time at any parkrun in the UK over the weekend. Picture: KESGRAVE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Leiston rue not being able to beat 10-man Coalville despite Matt Blake’s double

Leiston's Matt Blake, at the double for his side on Saturday. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

How well do you know the past Christmas number ones?

The Spice Girls have had a number of hits including a Christmas number one. Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA Wire

Positive Needham Market respond superbly after FA Trophy heartache – with another three points

Joe Marsden slots home his penalty as Needham beat Bedworth. Photo: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists