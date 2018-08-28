Sunshine and Showers

SIL Senior round-up: Champs Achilles go top as Henley crush previous leaders Capel

PUBLISHED: 19:18 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:19 25 November 2018

Defending champions Achilles are back on top of the SIL Senior Division. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Defending champions Achilles are back on top of the SIL Senior Division. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Defending champions Achilles went top of the SIL Senior Division after a 3-1 win at home against East Bergholt.

John Boorman looped a header from the far post to open the scoring for the home side before Bergholt hit the bar and then a fierce drive by Connor Field hit the post for Achilles.

Bergholt started the second half strongly and Achilles stopper Danny Crump was called upon to save again. But despite his heroics, the visitors deservedly equalised from a corner that wasn’t cleared, Graeme Butcher applying the final touch as the ball was driven back across the goal.

Sam Colver in the Bergholt goal was having a fine game and saved well from Field before Achilles took the lead directly from a Gavin Van Oene corner. Achilles finished the match on top and Darren Van Oene struck a shot that bounced out after hitting an internal stanchion. Referee Mr Joyce was well placed to award the goal.

Previous league leaders Capel Plough were thrashed 5-0 at home by Henley Athletic, who moved up to second as a result.

Athletic took an early lead when the unmarked Mark Storey headed in from a corner after three minutes play.

Arran Sheppard fired home from another corner after 20 minutes, before Nile Francis shot home from the edge of the area after 35 minutes and Storey scored his second just before the break, shooting home from ten yards as a one sided first half ended.

A defensive mix up just after the restart saw Ross White set up Clark Bruce who slotted home from close range for number five.

Both sides finished the game with ten men as Plough defender Aaron Whitman was sent off for pulling back White who was also sent off minutes later after a flare up between the players.

Elsewhere, Coplestonians enjoyed a crushing 7-1 win at home over Leiston St Margarets. Ross Turner, Josh Smith (hat-trick), Lewis Owen and Yani Duka (two) got the goals for Cops, while Josh Butler netted a consolation for Leiston.

Other scores: Benhall St Mary 2 Claydon 1, Bourne Vale United 2 Crane Sports 1, Haughley United 3 Trimley Red Devils 3, Wenhaston United 3 Bramford United 1.

