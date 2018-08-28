Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

SIL Senior round-up: Defending champs Achilles go top as Henley slip up

PUBLISHED: 17:08 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 27 January 2019

Gavin Van Oene netted a brace for champions Achilles in their 3-2 win over Haughley United. Picture: JAMES AGER

Gavin Van Oene netted a brace for champions Achilles in their 3-2 win over Haughley United. Picture: JAMES AGER

James Ager

Defending champions Achilles sit top of the SIL Senior Division after a 3-2 home win over Haughley United.

Haughley actually led at the the break, through a Reece Golding strike after 20 minutes, but Gavin Van Oene equalised in the second stanza, before putting the champions ahead from the spot after Ryan Wragg was up-ended.

Connor Field made it 3-1, before Jamie Smith pulled one back for Haughley, but Achilles survived a nervy last ten minutes.

Henley Athletic are in second spot after they were upset 3-2 at home by East Bergholt United. Ross White and Jamie Cowan got the goals for Henley, but a brace from Kyle Jay and a strike from Aaron Greenwood gave Bergholt the win.

Bourne Vale now sit third, after a 2-1 win at Claydon FC. Man of the match Franko Mallardo got both goals for Vale – his second a beauty of a free-kick – while Cole netted for Claydon.

Elsewhere, Capel Plough and Benhall St Mary shared the points in a 2-2 draw. Super striker Chris Sillett gave the Badgers the lead from the spot, before Daniel Page levelled things up.

Tom Mower put Benhall back in front with a header, but Ant Jackson grabbed the equaliser from a Shaun Webb cross.

In a clash at the bottom, Leiston St Margarets heaped further woe on basement boys Grundisburgh with a 4-1 win.

Ash Davis actually put the rock bottom side ahead, but a brace from Luke Croager, a Tane Backhouse penalty and a strike from Toby Jackson gave Leiston an emphatic victory.

Finally, Bramford United, who are also struggling at the bottom of the table, were thumped 4-1 at home by Coplestonians.

Again, the struggling side took the lead, with Kieran Mandley netting after just four minutes.

But a brace from Jordan Godbold and strikes from Perrie Soanes and Josh Smith made the points safe for Cops, who sit eighth in the table.

Other result: Wenhaston United 0 Trimley Red Devils 2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Gallery - your photos of giant Dutch patrol ship on its visit to Ipswich

The HNLMS Gronigen visiting Ipswich. Picture: ALEX EMMA

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Ipswich Town aren’t bottom because of referees and bad luck

Flynn Downes and Matthew Pennington both appeal to referee Keith Stroud during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa. Photo: Pagepix

SIL Senior round-up: Defending champs Achilles go top as Henley slip up

Gavin Van Oene netted a brace for champions Achilles in their 3-2 win over Haughley United. Picture: JAMES AGER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists