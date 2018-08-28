Rooke and Glover take the individual honours at Framlingham crross country event

Framlingham Flyers as usual hosted the first Suffolk Winter League cross country event of the season, in the shadow of Framlingham Castle, with a huge field of 492 seniors toeing the line, and a further 89 juniors.

Andrew Rooke, of the host club Flyers, was nearly a minute clear of the field on his way to victory in 31mins 16secs. He was followed home by the Waveney Valley AC duo of Matt Jeffries (second in 32:13) and Dominic Oliver (third in 32:54).

The top five was completed by Danny Rock, of Felixstowe Road Runners, and Neil Pollard, of the combined Newmarket Joggers & Sudbury Joggers.

There was no stopping an in-form Daisy Glover in the ladies’ race. A recent signing for Framlingham Flyers from Newmarket Joggers, for whom she remains second-claim, Glover was 17th overall in 34:58.

Colleen Nicole Mukuya, of Lowestoft Road Runners, posted 36:30 in second, while Ipswich Harriers’ teenager, Philippa Unthank just pipped Bungay Black Dog’s over-45 veteran Jo Andrews to third place. Heather Moore, of the Saxmundham Saxons, was fifth lady.

Waveney Valley AC top the combined team stakes, at the end of the first of six races. They accumulated 3,392 points.

Framlingham Flyers are second with 3,370, followed by Saint Edmund Pacers (3,347), Lowestoft (3,269) and Newmarket & Sudbury (3,239).

The Pacers lead the ladies’ team standings, and Waveney Valley top the men’s section.

The supporting junior race saw a win for Bungay’s Joseph Smith (12:50), with Ipswich Harriers’ Fred Adams second in 12:56 and Flyers’ Charlie Peacher third in 13:54. All three are in the under-15 age group.

Harriers’ Ryan Grady was the top under-13 boy, and Thetford’s Tyler Howard the leading under-17.

Lila Battell, from West Suffolk AC, was first girl and first under-15. Beccles and Bungay Harriers’ Amelia Webber was second girl and first under-13, followed by Bungay’s Tess Andrews.