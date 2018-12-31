Andrews grabs a double at Cottenham Christmas point-to-point

Gina Andrews on her way to victory aboard Hawkhurst at Cottenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP © Graham Bishop 2018

Gina Andrews was the headline act at Cottenham’s second meeting of the season, just as she was at the first fixture, writes Matt Coleman.

Jack Andrews on his way to victory aboard Just Cause in the Men's Open race at Cottenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP Jack Andrews on his way to victory aboard Just Cause in the Men's Open race at Cottenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP

Enjoying her best ever start to a point-to-point season, the national ladies champion has already ridden eight winners following a double which began with victory aboard the day’s most impressive winner Hawkhurst in the opening Club Members Conditions Race, to the delight of part-owner Keith Loads.

Revitalised by the move to the Alan Hill yard, the gelding has won seven of his nine starts to date.

Andrews and trainer Alan Hill completed her double in the Ladies Open aboard course specialist Sharp Suit, who was winning at the track for the sixth time.

Sharp Suit was under pressure but closing down the free-going leader Red Spinner when he unseated Louise Bannister at the second last fence, leaving Sharp Suit to coast home.

The Magpas air ambulance was called after the first fence fall of Brave Encounter. Jockey Luke Scott received immediate attention from the course medical team and, thankfully, he walked into a vehicle ambulance.

A spontaneous blanket collection raised in excess of £500 for Magpas. In the race Jack Andrews, Gina’s brother, produced a well-judged ride aboard Just Cause for trainer James Owen when the partnership arrived late on in a driving finish, to collar the long-time leader Mr Mix.

Charlie Buckle and Zeroshadesofgrey won the Novice Riders race at Cottenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP Charlie Buckle and Zeroshadesofgrey won the Novice Riders race at Cottenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP

Zeroshadesofgrey, a classy performer under rules, won at his first attempt in point-to-points for Charlie Buckle and trainer Rob Cundy in the Novice Riders contest. Enjoying himself out in front and jumping boldly, Zeroshadesofgrey galloped on too strongly for his rivals.

Patient tactics from jockey Jamie Brace were rewarded in the Restricted race as he produced the lightly raced Tricky Silence to get to the front half way up the run-in.

Worthapunt and Tom Chatfield-Roberts prevailed in a bunch finish for the Open Maiden, while only five runners contested the concluding 2m4f Maiden which was won by Mano Cornuto and Charlie Marshall after they were left clear when the strong travelling leader Josh The Plod unseated Charlie Buckle at the second last fence.