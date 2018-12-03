Sunny

Gina Andrews rides 200th winner at Cottenham point-to-point

03 December, 2018 - 13:21
Gina Andrews, left, on her way to win number 200 aboard Sharp Suit at Cottenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2018

Five times national ladies champion, Gina Andrews, made it a day to remember at Cottenham on Sunday when riding her 200th point-to-point winner, writes Laura Braithwaite

Gina Andrews and Sharp Suit win the Ladies Open Race at Cottenham for her 200th career winner. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Andrews was partnering the Alan Hill-trained Cottenham specialist Sharp Suit and made all the running to win going away from favourite Net D’Ecosse.

Andrews rode her first winner on her first-ever ride, back in the February of 2008, a week after her 16th birthday, aboard Moving Earth.

That day set her on a path to becoming one of the best amateur jockeys of a generation. She was full of praise for Sharp Suit, trainer Hill and it was a great to see her cheered into the winners enclosure by the Hill team, her family and husband Tom.

Whilst Andrews was the star of the day, her younger brother Jack also had cause to celebrate when winning the 2m4f maiden aboard Captiva Island, making it a double on the day for trainer Hill. Jack gave the horse an ultra-confident ride, not committing for home until after the last fence.

The gamest performance of the day went to the Men’s Open winner, Now Ben. Having made all the running, Now Ben was taken on for the lead by favourite Just Cause three fences from home but stayed on the strongest to win by a length and ridden confidently by Alex Edwards, last season’s National Champion.

There was a first career win for Josh Lovegrove Fielden in the restricted race aboard Urban Storm by an impressive 12 lengths, making the long trip from Wales.

The closest finish came in the 3m maiden when the Francessca Nimmo-trained Black Jewel got up to win by a head from Latenightpass.

Regular visitor to East Anglia, Laura Thomas riding the evergreen Karinga Dancer, stormed home in the opening 2m4f conditions race to win by eight lengths.

Alex Edwards and Now Ben on the way to a win in the Men's Open Race at Cottenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Despite a small number of entries there was some really high quality racing and a huge amount of excitement in all the races and it will be great to be back at Cottenham for the next meeting on 30th December.

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

12:31 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

December is here and Christmas jumpers have started to be worn in Ipswich’s Yates - take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

Ipswich Rudolph Run 2018 starts tonight

11:52 Suzanne Day
Children can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKER

Children in Ipswich are bubbling with excitement as Santa and Rudolph prepare to set off on the first of their Rudolph Run routes.

Video An Ipswich piano teacher has released a Christmas song - listen here

11:38 Megan Aldous
Phil Jackson is selling his festive tune to raise money for charity. Picture PHIL JACKSON

Phil Jackson, who is a singer/song-writer, has released his own festive track ‘Christmas in the Habit’.

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

09:32 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A rather festive lorry with a blown out tyre caused an obstruction on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Where to celebrate the New Year

09:19 Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s Eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

08:01 Andrew Papworth
The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

A motorist stopped by police for travelling at 85mph on the A14 has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

07:59 Andrew Papworth
Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The main route through a Suffolk village is to be shut for five days to allow for road repairs.

Could you claim a tax rebate in time for Christmas?

12:41 Judy Rimmer
Workers in the retail sector are among those who could be entitled to tax rebates. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCK IMAGES

Are you entitled to a tax rebate as a Christmas bonus from HMRC? Employees in Suffolk are being urged to check if they qualify.

Supermarket closes its doors for the final time

12:22 Jessica Hill
the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket is now closed

Yesterday was the final day of trading for Asda in one Suffolk town.

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

09:58 Suzanne Day
Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER

It’s the news that families across Ipswich have been waiting for. Children bursting with excitement about Christmas want to know when Santa and Rudolph will be paying a visit to their part of town.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: Paul Lambert – you are more than welcome to pin this article to the dressing room wall... Just in the hope...

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski after conceding the first goal at Nottingham Forest. Picture Pagepix
