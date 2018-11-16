Overcast

It’s the Bangers World Championship final at Foxhall this Saturday with more than 250 cars ready to smash and destroy!

16 November, 2018 - 08:34
The bangers... always spectacular. Photo: CHRIS BERRY

The bangers... always spectacular. Photo: CHRIS BERRY

Archant

This Saturday night sees Foxhall Stadium stage the ultimate in banger racing – the 2018 Bangers World Championship final, writes Dean Cox.

The pits will be full to bursting with more than 250 bangers and drivers from East Anglia to Cornwall, the South Coast to Cumbria and everywhere in between, with drivers even travelling from as far as Scotland, Ireland and Europe to be part of this fantastic evening, which always attracts a large crowd and will see car after car get battered, smashed and driven to destruction!

For many drivers, all the time and effort that they have put in just to qualify for this year’s race, is the reward they have been after and the fans are set for a big night.

A huge grid of Bangers will line up for the biggest and most rewarding banger race anywhere just to get a shot at becoming the champion of the world, and be able to parade the coveted gold roof on their car for the coming 12 months!

In addition to the World Final itself there are also have races at the start of the meeting, a last chance saloon for any driver who hasn’t qualified as yet, to get themselves into the big race.

These are winner takes all events, with the winner of each race taking their place at the back of the World Final grid.

Ashley Wallace is defending champion and has been a great ambassador for the sport and stands as good a chance as any to defend his title but will no doubt be a marked man come the opening laps of the big race.

Local hopes will rest with Kesgrave’s Julian Beaumont along with Woodbridge brothers, Craig and Nathan Thurlow, and Jake Stewart, while Saxmundham’s Nikki Jarvis and Gareth Parker are also very strong local contenders.

After a new champion has been crowned there will be even more carnage with the Allcomers races, where there is nothing to play for, but pride, and the drivers can simply enjoy wrecking their cars. It’s basically last car standing

Always one of the most eagerly-awaited nights of the sporting calendar at Foxhall, the racing starts at 5pm, and the gates open at 3.30pm.

