Crash, bang wallop! Banger World Championship bring curtain down on Foxhall motorsport action

22 November, 2018 - 18:09
World Champion Mark Almeida (centre) flanked by Kesgrave's Julian Beaumont (left, second) and Bury St Edmunds' Lee Kingsnorth (third) Photo: CHRIS BERRY

Archant

It was to be another incredible and action packed night at Foxhall Heath Stadium on Saturday as 59 drivers contested the Bangers Championship of the World – with a supporting cast of another 200 cars, writes Dean Cox.

Head-on action from the big Banger World Final Photo: CHRIS BERRYHead-on action from the big Banger World Final Photo: CHRIS BERRY

Prior to the big race, three ‘last chance’ qualifying races were held with the winner of each joining the back of the World Final Grid. Race one saw one third of the ‘last chance’ qualifiers take to the track.

A huge crash on the Kent Cams bend necessitated a race stoppage to assist drivers, upon the restart local man, Aston Leathers, took the lead but at the end of all the excitement, Paul Brown emerged the winner after a scrutineers verdict.

Race two contained even more carnage as the big hits came thick and fast. The win and qualifying place went to Bradley Lee this time.

If race two was to be full of carnage, race three was a mixture of carnage and speed including a momentarily engine flash fire. At the race restart, Stuart Aldridge came through for a popular win.

This hits came thick and fast at Foxhall on Saturday Photo: CHRIS BERRYThis hits came thick and fast at Foxhall on Saturday Photo: CHRIS BERRY

And so it came to the World Championship itself and a 59-car grid formation.

Woodbridge’s Nathan Thurlow had drawn pole position and made full use of this as he went into a lead over former World Champion Mark Almeida. Kesgrave’s Julian Beaumont was also on a mission and was moving up the places with Craig Thurlow while Saxmundham pre-race favourite, Niki Jarvis dropped out of the running.

By the half way distance, Nathan Thurlow had dropped back down the field as the red flags came out for Tom Castle whose car had been hit head on.

Upon the restart Beaumont struggled with a puncture as Almeida took up the lead. By now it appeared that Almeida was comfortable but another surprise came when he was taken out unceremoniously but managed to re-join the race with little time lost and went on to retake the lead with a lap to go as Beaumont struggled home in second and Bury St Edmunds, Lee Kingsnorth finished third.

The allcomers races with a big field of cars provided many thrill and spills, Kieran Greenway claimed the win in race one, while Jack Coveney took race two.

And so it came to the final event of the night, the ‘Demolition Derby’ which had only a dozen or so cars left fit for action after a heavy night of full-on action.

The hits came thick and fast but soon there was only one car left running, that honour going to Daniel Smith as the last chequered flag fell on the 2018 season at Foxhall.

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

14:27 Paul Geater
The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Museum Street Cafe is on the move

15:07 Sophie Barnett
The cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANT

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Man admits having child porn on computer

12 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Scales of justice

An Ipswich courier who had indecent images of children on his computer has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

19 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Extra police on the streets for Christmas shopping season

13:59 Emily Townsend
More police will be on patrol in Ipswich for Christmas shopping season Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More police will be in Ipswich tonight as the Christmas shopping season gets under way.

