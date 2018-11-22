Crash, bang wallop! Banger World Championship bring curtain down on Foxhall motorsport action

World Champion Mark Almeida (centre) flanked by Kesgrave's Julian Beaumont (left, second) and Bury St Edmunds' Lee Kingsnorth (third) Photo: CHRIS BERRY Archant

It was to be another incredible and action packed night at Foxhall Heath Stadium on Saturday as 59 drivers contested the Bangers Championship of the World – with a supporting cast of another 200 cars, writes Dean Cox.

Head-on action from the big Banger World Final Photo: CHRIS BERRY Head-on action from the big Banger World Final Photo: CHRIS BERRY

Prior to the big race, three ‘last chance’ qualifying races were held with the winner of each joining the back of the World Final Grid. Race one saw one third of the ‘last chance’ qualifiers take to the track.

A huge crash on the Kent Cams bend necessitated a race stoppage to assist drivers, upon the restart local man, Aston Leathers, took the lead but at the end of all the excitement, Paul Brown emerged the winner after a scrutineers verdict.

Race two contained even more carnage as the big hits came thick and fast. The win and qualifying place went to Bradley Lee this time.

If race two was to be full of carnage, race three was a mixture of carnage and speed including a momentarily engine flash fire. At the race restart, Stuart Aldridge came through for a popular win.

This hits came thick and fast at Foxhall on Saturday Photo: CHRIS BERRY This hits came thick and fast at Foxhall on Saturday Photo: CHRIS BERRY

And so it came to the World Championship itself and a 59-car grid formation.

Woodbridge’s Nathan Thurlow had drawn pole position and made full use of this as he went into a lead over former World Champion Mark Almeida. Kesgrave’s Julian Beaumont was also on a mission and was moving up the places with Craig Thurlow while Saxmundham pre-race favourite, Niki Jarvis dropped out of the running.

By the half way distance, Nathan Thurlow had dropped back down the field as the red flags came out for Tom Castle whose car had been hit head on.

Upon the restart Beaumont struggled with a puncture as Almeida took up the lead. By now it appeared that Almeida was comfortable but another surprise came when he was taken out unceremoniously but managed to re-join the race with little time lost and went on to retake the lead with a lap to go as Beaumont struggled home in second and Bury St Edmunds, Lee Kingsnorth finished third.

The allcomers races with a big field of cars provided many thrill and spills, Kieran Greenway claimed the win in race one, while Jack Coveney took race two.

And so it came to the final event of the night, the ‘Demolition Derby’ which had only a dozen or so cars left fit for action after a heavy night of full-on action.

The hits came thick and fast but soon there was only one car left running, that honour going to Daniel Smith as the last chequered flag fell on the 2018 season at Foxhall.