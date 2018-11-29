Heavy Showers

Bob Coleman Cup preview: Benhall boss Wilkins looks to down Henley, as Halesworth look to shock Achilles

29 November, 2018 - 10:18
Benhall St Mary's Sam Calver, hopes to see the Badgers victorious this weekend. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Benhall St Mary boss Carl Wilkins is hoping his side can put in another good performance this weekend as they look to advance into the quarter-finals of the Bob Coleman Cup.

The Badgers host fellow SIL Senior side Henley Athletic (1.30 KO) on Saturday, with Wilkins keen to build on last week’s good performance and result (a 2-1 home win over Claydon).

It’s one of the ties of the round, coming after Henley’s stunning 5-0 victory at Capel Plough in the Senior Division – a result that saw the Community Hall-based club leapfrog their opponents and up into second place, just behind Achilles, as Capel slipped to third.

Indeed Benhall versus Henley is one of a number of fascinating ties this weekend.

“We fully deserved the win last week,” enthused Benhall boss Wilkins, talking after the north Suffolk side’s Claydon victory.

“I was after a reaction (following a 4-2 Senior Cup defeat to Westerfield the week before) and boy did I get one!

“The whole team performance was fantastic and I’d like the same kind of performance this week.

“If we can do that then we have a chance of beating one of the best teams in the Division.”

Benhall (fifth in the Senior Division) and Henley are yet to meet in league action.

The Bob Coleman Cup takes centre stage once again with most of the Senior sides in action, as those lower down the leagues look to create an upset or two.

Bildeston, top of division one, will really have their credentials tested this weekend.

They travel to senior champions Achilles in what on paper looks another cracking tie, Bildeston already having dumped senior side Grundisburgh out of the Cup.

Another division one side, Barham Athletic are having a difficult league campaign and sit second bottom in the table.

However, they are enjoying a fine Bob Coleman Cup run and will relish pitting themeselves up against Iain Radnor’s Crane Sports, who will be looking for a far more impressive result this weekend than last, when they lost to Bourne Vale.

Both Ufford Sports (division three) and Halesworth Town (division two) entertain senior opposition in Westerfield and Haughley respectively.

With both senior sides mid-table, Ufford and Halesworth will both look at a giantkilling. Cops entertain another high-flying division one team, in Sporting 87.

In the Senior Division, there are two games.

Bramford United will want nothing less than three points from their home clash with Wenhaston, looking for immediate revenge after Wenhaston won only their second game of the season last weekend over Bramford.

East Bergholt will leap up three places in the table if they defeat Trimley Red Devils, who themselves will put themselves solidly in the mid-table with a victory of their own.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

09:55 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

08:32 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told the Orwell Bridge will now close at 10am this morning, missing the morning rush hour.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

27 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Fallen tree blocks road

09:03 Andrew Papworth
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

Drink-driving trucker banned after Port of Felixstowe breath test

07:30 Tom Potter
Ricard Ruzgel failed a roadside breath test in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A truck driver has paid with his livelihood for a night of drinking before being caught over the limit near the Port of Felixstowe.

A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984

05:30 Sam Dawes
Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Probe launched into cause of ‘explosion’ and fire at Ipswich house

00:30 Tom Potter
Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied semi-detached Ipswich home following an explosion on Wednesday night.

Lights switch-on event gets Christmas under way at the seaside

05:30 Richard Cornwell
People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

Christmas gets under way in Felixstowe this weekend when thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre for the switch-on of the resort’s festive lights.

