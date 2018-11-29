Bob Coleman Cup preview: Benhall boss Wilkins looks to down Henley, as Halesworth look to shock Achilles

Benhall St Mary's Sam Calver, hopes to see the Badgers victorious this weekend. Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Benhall St Mary boss Carl Wilkins is hoping his side can put in another good performance this weekend as they look to advance into the quarter-finals of the Bob Coleman Cup.

The Badgers host fellow SIL Senior side Henley Athletic (1.30 KO) on Saturday, with Wilkins keen to build on last week’s good performance and result (a 2-1 home win over Claydon).

It’s one of the ties of the round, coming after Henley’s stunning 5-0 victory at Capel Plough in the Senior Division – a result that saw the Community Hall-based club leapfrog their opponents and up into second place, just behind Achilles, as Capel slipped to third.

Indeed Benhall versus Henley is one of a number of fascinating ties this weekend.

“We fully deserved the win last week,” enthused Benhall boss Wilkins, talking after the north Suffolk side’s Claydon victory.

“I was after a reaction (following a 4-2 Senior Cup defeat to Westerfield the week before) and boy did I get one!

“The whole team performance was fantastic and I’d like the same kind of performance this week.

“If we can do that then we have a chance of beating one of the best teams in the Division.”

Benhall (fifth in the Senior Division) and Henley are yet to meet in league action.

The Bob Coleman Cup takes centre stage once again with most of the Senior sides in action, as those lower down the leagues look to create an upset or two.

Bildeston, top of division one, will really have their credentials tested this weekend.

They travel to senior champions Achilles in what on paper looks another cracking tie, Bildeston already having dumped senior side Grundisburgh out of the Cup.

Another division one side, Barham Athletic are having a difficult league campaign and sit second bottom in the table.

However, they are enjoying a fine Bob Coleman Cup run and will relish pitting themeselves up against Iain Radnor’s Crane Sports, who will be looking for a far more impressive result this weekend than last, when they lost to Bourne Vale.

Both Ufford Sports (division three) and Halesworth Town (division two) entertain senior opposition in Westerfield and Haughley respectively.

With both senior sides mid-table, Ufford and Halesworth will both look at a giantkilling. Cops entertain another high-flying division one team, in Sporting 87.

In the Senior Division, there are two games.

Bramford United will want nothing less than three points from their home clash with Wenhaston, looking for immediate revenge after Wenhaston won only their second game of the season last weekend over Bramford.

East Bergholt will leap up three places in the table if they defeat Trimley Red Devils, who themselves will put themselves solidly in the mid-table with a victory of their own.