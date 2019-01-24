Snow

Five-day forecast

Wilkins hails Benhall bond as Badgers look to keep up pressure at the top

24 January, 2019 - 12:39
Benhall St Mary, pushing on and pleasing boss Carl Wilkins Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Benhall St Mary boss Carl Wilkins is looking forward to what the remaining 10 games could bring for his side this season.

The Badgers, currently third in the SIL Senior Division, travel to Capel Plough this weekend on the back of a quite superb 4-3 victory over table-toppers Henley Athletic.

The result may have surprised some, but not Wilkins, who said: “I always say that Benhall are capable of beating any side in the Senior Division and Saturday showed it.

“What a result that was. I consider Henley to be the best footballing side in the division, but we have lots of quality too and, probably for the first time this season, we really showed the potential, desire and determination that I know we have in this side.

“The bond we have on and off the pitch is fantastic - and Saturday proved it.

“The lads executed the game plan brilliantly and showed that they can mix it up with the very best of them.”

Benhall travel to a Capel side that sit just three points behind them on Saturday, with the top seven sides being separated by just five points.

“It’s an extremely tight and exciting league,” declared Wilkins, whose side will be looking to avenge a 1-2 defeat to Capel in October.

“At the start of the season, my aim was to finish in the top five and I cannot see any reason why we cannot do that.

“I’m blessed with a great bunch of lads who give me everything.

“Let’s hope they can keep up the hard work and have a good end to the season.”

Elsewhere in the Senior Division this Saturday, Achilles play host to Haughley in a big game at the top end of the table, Haughley looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Cops, while leaders Henley welcome East Bergholt.

Grundisburgh travel to Leiston St Margarets in a massive clash at the wrong end of the table, while Wenhaston take on Trimley Red Devils.

The two remaining fixtures see Bramford host Coplestonians, with Bourne Vale taking on Claydon in a tasty-looking encounter.

Crane Sports are in Bob Coleman Cup action as they host Stanton.

