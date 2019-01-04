It’s a big one for Stowmarket Town as they look to reach the FA Vase last 16

Stow assistant boss Paul Musgrove. Photo: Gary Donnison Photography ©2012 Gary Donnison Photography

Paul Musgrove hopes his Stowmarket Town side will have no regrets when they visit Biggleswade in the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

For both clubs it is a chance to progress to the last 16 for the first time in their respective histories and move one step closer to a dream final at Wembley in May.

The Old Gold and Blacks head to Bedfordshire on Sunday (2pm) with a large away following expected, as more than 150 Stow supporters are set to travel by coaches, and he would love to see the club’s name in the hat for the next round on Monday.

“It’s a week to enjoy and it’s a week to make sure we’ve got the right people doing the right things,” assistant boss Musgrove said.

“It’s a week of preparation and we’ve got to get it right ourselves. We don’t want any regrets and hopefully we can promote the club in a positive way.

“We’ve had a lot of big games in the last couple of seasons, but I would say this is the biggest one we’ve had so far.”

Stow were missing as many as 11 first-team players for last Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to Newmarket Town, which saw Ryan Clark and Robbie Linford score their first goals for the club to secure all the points.

The victory meant the Old Gold and Blacks head into this weekend unbeaten in their last 13 games, and just one point adrift of leaders Godmanchester Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

Sunday’s hosts Biggleswade are also in red-hot form and sit second in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division standings, but with games in hand to overhaul the current table toppers.

Musgrove is unsure how many of those 11 players, absent last weekend, will be available on Sunday, but after seeing his thread-bare squad pick up all three points against Newmarket is confident of getting a result.

“We’ve got more confidence after what we’ve seen on Saturday,” he said.

“We were down to the bare bones, but we know when our backs are against the wall we come out fighting.”