Woodbridge facing the biggest of tests, with Histon the opponents twice in two weeks!

17 January, 2019 - 11:51
Aaron Churchyard heads home for Woodbridge at Histon in the exciting 5-4 Histon win over the Pecker in the Vase earlier in the seson. The teams meet at Histon again this weekend. Photo: MATTHEW SMITH

Archant

It’s been a dream season so far for Woodbridge Town back in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Promoted from the First Division last year Jamie Scales’ side, despite losing their first three league games of the season, are currently fourth, having lost just twice more in 17.

However, the next fortnight their credentials are set for the biggest of tests as they travel to second-placed Histon this weekend, before entertaining the Stutes next Saturday at Notcutts.

“We are in the middle of a tough spell of fixtures which are going to test our resolve,” Scales said.

“We said before the Kirkley game last week these games we will see how far we’ve come. We beat Kirkley, but we are under no illusions about playing Histon twice in two weeks. They are a very good side.”

Histon are currently two points behind leaders Godmanchester in the Premier Division, but have four games in hand. And Woodbridge have already played the Stutes once this season, losing out 4-5 in a thrilling FA Vase clash.

“We were missing key players at their place, but gave them a great game,” Scales said.

“We showed them too much respect in the first half that night, but tweaked things in the second and were unlucky not to get a draw to be honest.

“This season has gone beyond anyone’s hopes and we can treat these Histon games as a bit of a free hit and see where it takes us.

“I expect Histon to end up as champions, but no-one has doubled us yet and long may that continue.”

While Woodbridge travel to Histon, third-placed Walsham-le-Willows entertain Stowmarket in a Suffolk cracker of a fixture.

Kirkley & Pakefield will look to bounce back from their defeat to Woodbridge last Saturday, as they entertain Gorleston in a classic Suffolk/Norfolk derby clash.

Brantham, who picked up an excellent point at Godmanchester last weekend, are at home to Great Yarmouth, while Hadleigh travel to Haverhill Rovers and basement side Framlingham entertain Thetford.

Whitton entertain Long Melford, an important game for both, but especially Melford who are battling hard to move away from the drop zone.

Newmarket, who have lost their last four league games, entertain Ely City.

