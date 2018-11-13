Ipswich Basketball slam a statement victory at Myerscough College with stunning win

NBL Division II Myerscough College 64 Ipswich Basketball 72

Ipswich moved to a 2-3 record for the 2018-19 league season with a statement victory at Myerscough College on Sunday.

The hosts came into the game having lost only once this campaign but Ipswich’s outstanding work rate would prove enough in an entertaining contest.

Ipswich burst out of the gate in the first quarter and established a double-digit lead by the end of the period, holding Myerscough to just seven points.

Three-pointers by Colin Dockrell and Steve Hemmings and six points from Veron Eze helped stem a second-quarter resurgence from Myerscough, and Ipswich took a six-point lead into the half-time break, up 35-29.

The beginning of the third quarter was the decisive period of the contest.

Eze and Eivydas Aleksa combined for 11 points before Myerscough could score, and Ipswich’s advantage would swell to as many as 20 points at one stage before taking a 58-41 advantage into the final period.

Behind the suddenly lethal shooting of Walsh, who erupted for 13 of his team-high 17 points in the final period, Myerscough launched a spirited comeback attempt and would get all the way back to within six points in the last two minutes.

But Ipswich were able to keep their heads and take the pace out of the game late on, Ethan Price hitting two free throws to give the visitors a little breathing room.

“Our defensive energy today was about as good as it has been,” said coach John Ellis.

“We struggled with keeping a very athletic Myerscough team off the rebounds in the first half, but thankfully the guys made the adjustments after half time and got the job done.

“The hustle and energy we showed particularly in the last minutes of the game was hugely encouraging and something we have to maintain now.”

Eze finished with a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds, while Dockrell racked up 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Aleksa also contributed 14 points.

The win moves Ipswich back into consideration in the extremely tight NBL Division II.

The team are back in action at Copleston Sports Centre on Saturday evening – when they will face Myerscough again.