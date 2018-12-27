Partly Cloudy

Seasiders travel to Mildenhall both in search of much-needed Bostik League points

27 December, 2018 - 19:20
Felixstowe boss Ian Watson (right) and Assistant Danny Bloomfield (left) looking for a return to winning ways. Photo: STAN BASTON

Felixstowe boss Ian Watson (right) and Assistant Danny Bloomfield (left) looking for a return to winning ways. Photo: STAN BASTON

Archant

It was two seasons ago that Mildenhall Town finished champions in The Thurlow Nunn Premier League, gaining promotion to The Bostik North, leaving Felixstowe as frustrated runners up, writes Barry Grossmith.

A year later, The Seasiders gained promotion themselves and, on the final Saturday of 2018 this weekend, the two sides meet at Recreation Way.

Life hasn’t been easy for ‘The Hall’, finishing in a lowly 22nd spot last season while currently occupying 17th place in this campaign. They lost 3-1 at AFC Sudbury on Saturday, despite playing against 10--men for more than an hour.

It wouldn’t be unfair to call this weekend’s encounter a six-pointer with Felixstowe in 14th and a potentially vulnerable seven-point cushion.

Neither side goes into this game on a good run of form, The Seasiders having picked up just five points from a possible 18 and Mildenhall picking up just four.

A week ago Brentwood Town put six past “The Hall” but it would be a fool who assumed this would be straightforward for Felixstowe.

This season has proved that predicting results from current form has been mightily difficult to do.

LISTEN: To any of 8 episodes of The Non League Podcast

Just one week ago Dean Greygoose stepped down as manager at Recreation Way with former player Ricky Cornish his replacement.

Felixstowe boss Ian Watson and assistant Danny Bloomfield will be well aware of the likelihood of Mildenhall’s players coming up with that little bit extra in an attempt to impress the new boss, especially after their loss to Sudbury.

So far as the Seasiders are concerned, as mentioned above, it has been a frustrating few weeks with points hard to come by.

What is needed above all else is some consistency in terms of performance.

With a first-team squad almost back to full strength, there is serious competition for places, which can be a real positive.

At the same time, too much chopping and changing can, of course, be a little unsettling.

Speaking to fans earlier this week, the consensus was clear that staying up this season shouldn’t be too difficult, but a couple of wins soon would certainly ease nerves.

