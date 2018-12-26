Bury in great form, while Walsham and Kirkley & Pakefield continue to impress

Ryan Jolland, on target for Bury at Soham. PICTURE: Andy Abbott Archant

Bury Town kept up their hopes of a play-off place in Bostik North with a thumping 3-0 win at Soham Town Rangers today.

Ollie Fenn and Ryan Horne put the Blues two-up at the break, with Ryan Jolland netting a third midway through the second half.

It was a good Boxing Day for the leading teams in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Godmanchester Rovers remain top after their 3-1 win over an Ely City side who have been in good form of late.

Goddy have, however, played three more games than second-placed Histon, who are just a point behind.

They show no signs of imploding at the moment, winning 2-1 at Newmarket Town.

Remi Garrett and Matt Paine were on target as, not for the first time this season, Hadleigh went down by the odd goal at Millfield, while Kirkley & Pakefield made it a double celebration of home victories – their second in the space of four days – as they beat Woodbridge.

For the Woodpeckers it was a first league defeat in six, Ross King and Cameron Russell on target for Kirkley, with a Carlos Edwards free-kick making it an exciting finale.

Walsham-le-Willows remain in fourth and their terrific season continues unabated.

A 2-1 victory over Thetford Town was enough to seem them pick up three more league points.

Brantham got back to winning ways with a 4-2 win over FC Clacton, whiel at the bottom, Great Yarmouth continued their fine recent run of form to take themselves off the bottom of the table.

They beat Gorleston 2-0 and with it relegated Framlingham to the bottom. It was the third win on the bounce for the Bloaters, who have only won five all season.

Long Melford’s woes continue, as they lost 0-4 at Haverhill Rovers. On Saturday Melford are at home to Hadleigh (4th bottom v 3rd bottom).

Norwich United gained a fine away win at Wroxham.

In the Thurlow One North First Division, Debenham LC picked up a fine win over form side Ipswich Wanderers, Joe Woods getting the only goal

Felixstowe & Walton came out on top in the battle of the basement sides, as they beat Needham Res 1-0, while AFC Sudbury Res beat Cornard 4-1 Lakenheath beat Haverhill Borough 2-1.