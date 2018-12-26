Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Bury in great form, while Walsham and Kirkley & Pakefield continue to impress

26 December, 2018 - 17:21
Ryan Jolland, on target for Bury at Soham. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Ryan Jolland, on target for Bury at Soham. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Archant

Bury Town kept up their hopes of a play-off place in Bostik North with a thumping 3-0 win at Soham Town Rangers today.

Ollie Fenn and Ryan Horne put the Blues two-up at the break, with Ryan Jolland netting a third midway through the second half.

It was a good Boxing Day for the leading teams in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Godmanchester Rovers remain top after their 3-1 win over an Ely City side who have been in good form of late.

Goddy have, however, played three more games than second-placed Histon, who are just a point behind.

They show no signs of imploding at the moment, winning 2-1 at Newmarket Town.

Remi Garrett and Matt Paine were on target as, not for the first time this season, Hadleigh went down by the odd goal at Millfield, while Kirkley & Pakefield made it a double celebration of home victories – their second in the space of four days – as they beat Woodbridge.

For the Woodpeckers it was a first league defeat in six, Ross King and Cameron Russell on target for Kirkley, with a Carlos Edwards free-kick making it an exciting finale.

Walsham-le-Willows remain in fourth and their terrific season continues unabated.

A 2-1 victory over Thetford Town was enough to seem them pick up three more league points.

Brantham got back to winning ways with a 4-2 win over FC Clacton, whiel at the bottom, Great Yarmouth continued their fine recent run of form to take themselves off the bottom of the table.

They beat Gorleston 2-0 and with it relegated Framlingham to the bottom. It was the third win on the bounce for the Bloaters, who have only won five all season.

Long Melford’s woes continue, as they lost 0-4 at Haverhill Rovers. On Saturday Melford are at home to Hadleigh (4th bottom v 3rd bottom).

Norwich United gained a fine away win at Wroxham.

In the Thurlow One North First Division, Debenham LC picked up a fine win over form side Ipswich Wanderers, Joe Woods getting the only goal

Felixstowe & Walton came out on top in the battle of the basement sides, as they beat Needham Res 1-0, while AFC Sudbury Res beat Cornard 4-1 Lakenheath beat Haverhill Borough 2-1.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in Potters Bar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

John Lewis clearance sale starts

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bury in great form, while Walsham and Kirkley & Pakefield continue to impress

Ryan Jolland, on target for Bury at Soham. PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Nicholls grabs late winner as Leiston gain the Boxing Day points

Leiston players celebrate Ashley Nicholls late winner Photo: BEN POOLEY

Andy’s Angles: Five observations from Ipswich Town’s 3-0 Boxing Day loss at QPR

Jon Nolan battles with QPR's Massimo Luongo at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix

QPR 3-0 Ipswich Town: Blues well-beaten on Boxing Day as mistakes prove costly

Ellis Harrison with a first half headed effort on goal at QPR Picture Pagepix

Paine and Garrett strike as Stowmarket beat Hadleigh

Stowmarket Town's Matt Paine, on the scoresheet at Hadleigh. Picture: DAVID WALKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists