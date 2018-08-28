Broken Eagle could soar at Higham point-to-point

Broken Eagle is one to watch at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2018

Trainer Alan Hill could be the man to follow at the North Norfolk Harriers point-to-point at Higham, between Ipswich and Colchester on Sunday, writes James Crispe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Start Royal will be in action at Higham this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Start Royal will be in action at Higham this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Hill, who regularly plunders East Anglian venues from his base at Aston Rowant in Oxfordshire, is responsible for a number of the leading fancies among the 52 horses engaged at this six-race fixture, which gets under way at noon and runs through until 2.55pm.

Broken Eagle, one of nine potential runners in the Mens Open Race, is arguably the pick of the Hill contingent. He has been successful at this meeting for each of the last four years and suffered his only reverse from seven Higham outings when brought down at the first fence here last April.

Already a winner at Ampton this season the pick of his rivals could be Petrou, runner-up to the top class Hazel Hill on his latest start.

Hill is also set to saddle Start Royal in the Ladies Open. Now 15 years of age, Start Royal has the incredible record of having won at least one race in every year since 2008. If winning he will be registering the eighth course win, part

of a career which already boasts an amazing 28 victories.

Another Hill success is in the offing in the concluding Conditions Race where Hawkhurst may bid for his third triumph of the season. However, he could be given plenty to do by either of the two representatives of Nick Wright, who trains at Badlingham, just outside Newmarket, among the 14-strong entry – Butredgipandgump or In A Blue Dust.

One Fine Morning could provide jockey Charlie Clover with further success in the Novice Riders Race while the Andrew Pennock-trained Bullsempire may prove the answer to the nine-entry Maiden Race which gets proceedings under way.

Higham is just to the west of the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester using the B1068 turn-off towards Stoke-by-Nayland, post code CO7 6NG.

Under 16s are admitted free while advance tickets for adults, priced at £13 per head, are available from www.highamraces.com – a £2 saving compared with what you will pay on the gate on Sunday.