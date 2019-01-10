Seasiders head to Aveley in confident mood after Coggeshall result

Jordy Matthews, on the scoresheet the last time Felixstowe and Aveley met Photo: STAN BASTON Stan Baston

Felixstowe & Walton travel to Parkside, home of Aveley, on Saturday in confident mood following last weekend’s 3-0 win at home to Coggeshall Town, writes Barry Grossmith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But make no mistake, The Seasiders approach this game knowing full well this will be a very tough day out.

The Millers, unbeaten at home, currently sit fourth in Bostik North and were impressive winners at AFC Sudbury last weekend.

Nevertheless, Felixstowe did take all three points back in September with goals from Jordy Matthews and Sam Ford while keeper Jack Spurling saved a penalty from Thomas Richardson with 10 minutes left on the clock.

There will be one or two travelling Seasiders thinking ‘doing the double’ over Aveley is not completely out of the question.

Speaking in the week, boss Ian Watson said: “Aveley, in my eyes, are one of the strongest sides in this division.

“We played them earlier in the season and somehow managed the three points with a solid defensive display and a Jack Spurling wonder show.

“I’m hoping we’ve turned a corner after the result against Coggeshall but we’ll need to reach the same high levels and have the same attitude this Saturday.

LISTEN: The Non League Podcast.... 9 to choose from

“Aveley are a pacey, athletic side. We need to prove that last week was not a one-off performance.”

With almost everyone fully fit and Darren Mills and Kye Ruel close to a return, there is serious competition for places.

The Seasiders are now three games unbeaten, having netted eight times in those games and currently sit in 13th place.

Assistant boss Danny Bloomfield echoed Watson’s view that this will be a tough match, saying: “Watty and I were delighted with the work rate and application against Coggeshall.

“Since we took over, the players have responded brilliantly and we’ve progressed week on week so far. We do face a tough test on Saturday and we have been working hard this week to be as prepared as possible.”

There is no doubt that confidence plays an important role in winning football matches.

A win at Aveley would set everyone up at Felixstowe very well as we approach the run in to the end of the season.