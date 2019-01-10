Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Seasiders head to Aveley in confident mood after Coggeshall result

10 January, 2019 - 13:00
Jordy Matthews, on the scoresheet the last time Felixstowe and Aveley met Photo: STAN BASTON

Jordy Matthews, on the scoresheet the last time Felixstowe and Aveley met Photo: STAN BASTON

Stan Baston

Felixstowe & Walton travel to Parkside, home of Aveley, on Saturday in confident mood following last weekend’s 3-0 win at home to Coggeshall Town, writes Barry Grossmith.

But make no mistake, The Seasiders approach this game knowing full well this will be a very tough day out.

The Millers, unbeaten at home, currently sit fourth in Bostik North and were impressive winners at AFC Sudbury last weekend.

Nevertheless, Felixstowe did take all three points back in September with goals from Jordy Matthews and Sam Ford while keeper Jack Spurling saved a penalty from Thomas Richardson with 10 minutes left on the clock.

There will be one or two travelling Seasiders thinking ‘doing the double’ over Aveley is not completely out of the question.

Speaking in the week, boss Ian Watson said: “Aveley, in my eyes, are one of the strongest sides in this division.

“We played them earlier in the season and somehow managed the three points with a solid defensive display and a Jack Spurling wonder show.

“I’m hoping we’ve turned a corner after the result against Coggeshall but we’ll need to reach the same high levels and have the same attitude this Saturday.

LISTEN: The Non League Podcast.... 9 to choose from

“Aveley are a pacey, athletic side. We need to prove that last week was not a one-off performance.”

With almost everyone fully fit and Darren Mills and Kye Ruel close to a return, there is serious competition for places.

The Seasiders are now three games unbeaten, having netted eight times in those games and currently sit in 13th place.

Assistant boss Danny Bloomfield echoed Watson’s view that this will be a tough match, saying: “Watty and I were delighted with the work rate and application against Coggeshall.

“Since we took over, the players have responded brilliantly and we’ve progressed week on week so far. We do face a tough test on Saturday and we have been working hard this week to be as prepared as possible.”

There is no doubt that confidence plays an important role in winning football matches.

A win at Aveley would set everyone up at Felixstowe very well as we approach the run in to the end of the season.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Seasiders head to Aveley in confident mood after Coggeshall result

Jordy Matthews, on the scoresheet the last time Felixstowe and Aveley met Photo: STAN BASTON

Rail services reopen after person hit by train

A person was hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford. Picture: PAUL GEATER

West Ham fans offered free transport from Ipswich for Arsenal game

Marko Arnautovic is West Ham's leading scorer this season. Picture: PA SPORT

Taxi driver broke equality law by refusing to allow guide dog into cab

Taxis are legally obliged to pick up assistance dogs unless exempt by the local authority Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Watch Lambert’s pre-Rotherham press conference LIVE from 1pm

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media today. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists