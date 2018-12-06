Business as usual at Achilles as Coote steers the champions forward

Gavin Flurrie, left and Ryan Noy in action. Flurrie has signed for Ipswich Wanderers. Archant

It’s pretty much business as usual at Achilles.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the departure of the Hillyard brothers to Felixstowe & Walton, where Luke has taken over as boss and his brother has joined him as a player, new boss Andy Coote and the Salmet Close club are marching ominously towards another Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division title.

Achilles thrashed Division One leaders Bildeston 11-1 in the Bob Coleman Cup last weekend. They are top of the table with games in hand. Henley are breathing down their necks, but Coote, who was assistant to Luke Hillyard, is quite calm about it all.

“I’ve got a great group of players and quite honestly I pick the team and they just go out and do the business,” he said.

“Obviously Luke and Liam wanted to step up and as a club we encourage that.

“We have to just get on with our jobs, it’s a cliché but it’s one game at a time.

“What we do find is that clubs up their game when they play us. For instance we now have Halesworth Town in the next round of the Bob Coleman Cup. They are the type of fixtures I don’t really like to be honest.”

Coote takes his Achilles team to Westerfield this weekend, with second-placed Henley at home to lowly Wenhaston.

He knows he has to expect Henley to win their game.

“We must never get complacent, that’s the main thing,” Coote added.

Westerfield survived a possible giant-killing at Ufford Sports in the BCC, winning 2-1.

Meanwhile third-placed Capel Plough are back in action this weekend. They entertain a Haughley side who suffered defeat at the aforementioned Halesworth Town in the BCC last weekend.

Iain Radnor’s Crane Sports were ruthless in their defeat of Barham Athletic in the Cup but this weekend have a stiffer test against a Trimley Red Devils team who won at East Bergholt last time out to move them ever nearer the top half of the table.

Leiston St Margarets entertain Bramford United with both sides just above the relegation zone.

A win for either side could be hugely important in what is a bit of a ‘six-pointer’ down at the bottom.

Benhall St Mary travel to East Bergholt, while Claydon entertain Cops.

THE NON-LEAGUE PODCAST... LISTEN TO ALL EPISODES HERE

Weekend fixtures: Capel Plough v Haughley United; Claydon v Coplestonians; Crane Sports v Trimley Red Devils; East Bergholt United v Benhall St Mary; Henley Athletic v Wenhaston United; Leiston St Margarets v Bramford United; Westerfield United v Achilles

Senior table

P PTS

Achilles 10 25

Henley Athletic 11 24

Capel Plough 13 24

Crane Sports 12 23

Benhall St Mary 13 23

Bourne Vale United 13 23

Haughley United 13 20

Trimley Red Devils 14 20

Westerfield United 11 17

Coplestonians 12 16

East Bergholt 12 16

Claydon 11 15

Bramford United 13 12

Leiston St Margarets 13 9

Wenhaston United 11 6

Grundisburgh 12 4