The Non-League Podcast.... With former Ipswich Town skipper and current Woodbridge Town man, Carlos Edwards

04 January, 2019 - 12:06
Left to right: Carlos Edwards, Stuart Watson, Mike Bacon and Carl Marston on Episode 9 of the Non-League Podcast Photo SAM DAWES

Archant

Join Mike Bacon, Carl Marston, ITFC chief football writer for the EADT and Ipswich Star Stuart Watson, and our very special guest, Carlos Edwards for a fascinating chat about non-league, Ipswich Town, and all things football.

Join Carlos Edwards for a fascinating look into how a man who played in the World Cup Finals of 2006 for Trinidad & Tobago, captained Ipswich Town and played for Sunderland among more than 500 League games, is now enjoying life in the non-league world at Thurlow Nunn Premier, Woodbridge Town.

From being a target on the pitch, to all the fun and laughter off it, Carlos talks non-league. And also gives his thoughts on the current plight at Ipswich Town.

Sit back and enjoy.

