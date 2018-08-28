Colchester Harriers closing in on NESS League title after Ipswich JAFFA event

The impressive sight of senior runners streaming along a 4.7-mile route towards the Orwell Bridge during Sunday's NESS League meeting at Wherstead. Picture: JOHN HYLAND Archant

Colchester Harriers are closing in on the NESS (North Essex & South Suffolk) Cross Country League title, following another victory at the fourth meeting of the season, hosted by Ipswich JAFFA at the Suffolk Food Hall in the shadow of the Orwell Bridge at Wherstead on Sunday.

Milly Presland, of Colchester Harriers, setting a good pace in the juniro race at the NESS League meeting. Picture: JOHN HYLAND Milly Presland, of Colchester Harriers, setting a good pace in the juniro race at the NESS League meeting. Picture: JOHN HYLAND

With two races remaining, the Harriers lead by five points, which means that finishing just third in each of the two last fixtures would be enough for the Essex club to regain the title, after several years of JAFFA dominance.

An in-form Ramadan Osman, who the previous day had finished a runner-up in an Essex League meeting at Epping, romped home a long way clear of the field, which numbered 322.

Scott Ramsey, of Harwich Runners, took second spot with the consistent Craig Fiddaman leading the JAFFA charge in third position. Fiddaman had finished second at the first two races (Writtle College and Great Notley), and had won the third event at Harwich (East Newhall Farm).

Other JAFFA men to the fore on Sunday included James Calvert (fifth) and Keith Tilley (sixth).

Meanwhile, Osman was backed up by fellow Harriers scorers Nathan Filer (fourth), Chris Sellens (seventh), Ermeas Aferwerki (10th), Richard Heath (12th), Tom Cresswell (19th), Andrew Lovelock (22nd), and James Wright (25th).

Colchester Harriers’ ladies were also team victors, shaking off the blow of losing Andrea James (ill) before the race to win comfortably thanks to Aiko Hennington (fourth), Helen Taczynski (fifth), Debbie Cattermole (seventh), and Margaret Deacy (ninth).

The individual victory went to Witham RC’s Rachel Sweatt, with JAFFA’s Laura Thomas in second and Hadleigh Hares’ Claire Jacobs taking third. Thomas had won the three previous events.

Results

Men’s teams, Pool A: 1 Col/Harr 100pts, 2 JAFFA 112, 3 Harwich 328: Pool B: 1 Hadleigh 175, 2 Tiptree 302, 3 Halstead 44.

Ladies’ teams, Pool A: 1 Col/Harr 25pts, 2 JAFFA 48, 3 Great Bentley 83. Pool B: 1 Tiptree 43, 2 Hadleigh 68, 3 Halstead 127.

Combined teams, Pool A: 1 Col/Harr, 2 JAFFA, 3 Great Bentley. Pool B: 1 Hadleigh, 2 Tiptree, 3 Halstead.

League standings (after 4 of 6 races), Pool A: 1 Col/Harr 23pts; 2 JAFFA 18; 3= Witham RC 13 and Springfield 13; 5 Great Bentley 10; 6 Harwich 7. Pool B: 1= Tiptree RR 17 and Hadleigh 17; 3 Halstead 13; 4 Mid-Essex 8; 4 CATS 4.