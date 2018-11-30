Whitton boss Coldron buoyant and expects more after his side’s ‘performance of the season’

Whitton's Josh Stevens, left, on target last weekend against Wroxham. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Whitton boss Shane Coldron is hoping his side can build on their fine win over Wroxham last weekend, writes Mike Bacon.

The Greens defeated the high-flying Yachtsmen, who had won their previous six Thurlow Nun Premier Division games, 2-0 at King George V.

It was a terrific win for the Ipswich-based club and one Coldron described as ‘one of the best wins to date as Whitton manager’.

Certainly it has instilled a belief in the team, as Whitton head to Gorleston this weekend.

“If we continue to play like that we did against Wroxham last week, we shall upset many more teams in the league,” a buoyant Coldron admitted.

“Two goals from strikers Jamie Cole and Josh Stevens gave us what I believe to be the performance of the season to date.

“I am now looking for consistency and am seeking back-to-back wins at Gorleston.

“Having been hindered with so many injuries for most of October and November, Liam Wales made a second-half appearance as we had only won once in seven since he broke his arm.

“There has been a revived energy and belief in the squad this week at training following such a good result. However, everyone is aware the result means very little if we do not build on the positives going forward.”

Last week’s clash with Wroxham saw on-loan from Leiston ‘keeper Charlie Beckwith keep a clean sheet.

The teenage stopper is with the Greens for a month from the Victory Road club.

“He’s a good lad and a good keeper who has mixed in well,” Coldron said.

“Wroxham pressed as the game went on, but Charlie stood firm, along with centre-halves Stefan Mallardo and Josh Hubert who were excellent. But it was a great all-round performance.”

Also in the Premier Division this weekend, Brantham entertain Kirkley & Pakefield, the Blue Imps looking to bounce back from defeat at Thetford last time out.

Second bottom Framlingham need a victory over an Ely side just two places above them, while Hadleigh are another in desperate need of a win.

They are just a place above Fram and entertain Norwich United.

Long Melford entertain Thetford, while Woodbridge travel to Newmarket in what should be a very interesting clash.