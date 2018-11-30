Partly Cloudy

Whitton boss Coldron buoyant and expects more after his side's 'performance of the season'

30 November, 2018 - 11:02
Whitton's Josh Stevens, left, on target last weekend against Wroxham. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Whitton's Josh Stevens, left, on target last weekend against Wroxham. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Whitton boss Shane Coldron is hoping his side can build on their fine win over Wroxham last weekend, writes Mike Bacon.

The Greens defeated the high-flying Yachtsmen, who had won their previous six Thurlow Nun Premier Division games, 2-0 at King George V.

It was a terrific win for the Ipswich-based club and one Coldron described as ‘one of the best wins to date as Whitton manager’.

Certainly it has instilled a belief in the team, as Whitton head to Gorleston this weekend.

“If we continue to play like that we did against Wroxham last week, we shall upset many more teams in the league,” a buoyant Coldron admitted.

“Two goals from strikers Jamie Cole and Josh Stevens gave us what I believe to be the performance of the season to date.

“I am now looking for consistency and am seeking back-to-back wins at Gorleston.

“Having been hindered with so many injuries for most of October and November, Liam Wales made a second-half appearance as we had only won once in seven since he broke his arm.

“There has been a revived energy and belief in the squad this week at training following such a good result. However, everyone is aware the result means very little if we do not build on the positives going forward.”

Last week’s clash with Wroxham saw on-loan from Leiston ‘keeper Charlie Beckwith keep a clean sheet.

The teenage stopper is with the Greens for a month from the Victory Road club.

“He’s a good lad and a good keeper who has mixed in well,” Coldron said.

“Wroxham pressed as the game went on, but Charlie stood firm, along with centre-halves Stefan Mallardo and Josh Hubert who were excellent. But it was a great all-round performance.”

Also in the Premier Division this weekend, Brantham entertain Kirkley & Pakefield, the Blue Imps looking to bounce back from defeat at Thetford last time out.

Second bottom Framlingham need a victory over an Ely side just two places above them, while Hadleigh are another in desperate need of a win.

They are just a place above Fram and entertain Norwich United.

Long Melford entertain Thetford, while Woodbridge travel to Newmarket in what should be a very interesting clash.

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

15 minutes ago Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

18 minutes ago Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

18 minutes ago
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple's three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

59 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

'A travesty of justice – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges'

10:22 Sarah Chambers
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

08:33 Tom Potter
Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

An doctor has been ordered to pay off a lump sum of the £5,398.55 he owes in council tax.

Anger over First Ipswich's re-routing of bus services

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich's Cornhill

08:10 Adam Howlett
The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

A spectacular illuminated street act entertained crowds at Ipswich’s Cornhill last night.

Unforgettable trip for Jacee and family, thanks to support from charity

07:30 Tom Potter
Colin Fisk'’s daughter, Jacee, at Disneyland Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY

A Suffolk schoolgirl took the trip of a lifetime to meet her favourite Disney idols, thanks to a charity for young victims of crime.

