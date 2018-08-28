Ipswich boxer Wardley wins with consummate ease as he ko’s Williams

Fabio Wardley Picture: SARA THOMAS Copyright Photos by Sara 2017

Fabio Wardley got off to a flying start under the guidance of Dillian Whyte with a third-round knockout win at the 02 Arena.

The Ipswich heavyweight left Phil Williams in a heap in the corner three rounds into their scheduled four-round clash.

Wardley – who moved under Whyte’s management wing after parting company with Mervyn Turner – took his record to 5-0 with consummate ease. He was never troubled by the man from Bristol, whose nose began leaking blood in the second round and who was perhaps fortunate to take it as far as he did. It was all over one minute and 58 seconds into the third – both fighters had exchanged words, Wardley had a smile on his face – and then went in for the kill.

“It was fantastic,” said the 24-year-old. “This is what me and my team have been working for, on a stage like this. I hope to sell out somewhere like this later in my career, but as you can hear my supporters are something else and when we get all of us in here it is going to be something different.”