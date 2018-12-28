Partly Cloudy

Cracking Christmas point-to-point card set for Cottenham

28 December, 2018 - 12:31
Point-to-point racing goes at Cottenham on Sunday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2016

After an exciting opening meeting of the new season, point-to-point racing returns this weekend to Cottenham, near Cambridge.

112 entries have been received for the Cambridgeshire Harriers Hunt Club fixture on Sunday, which starts at 11am.

A very competitive Hunt Club Members’ Conditions race gets proceedings underway with recent winners Karinga Dancer and Hawkhurst heading the 19 entries, which also includes prolific scorers Derksen and Summer Sounds amongst other possible and intriguing contestants.

The Restricted could feature the full-brothers Black Jewel and Captiva Island, who were both successful at the previous Cottenham fixture, whilst Drakes Well won on his UK debut at Larkhill on the same day. Add Caliente and Tricky Silence to the mix and we are in for a treat.

The Men’s Open could see the first four home in the Men’s Open at the last meeting, where Now Ben narrowly prevailed, renew their rivalry.

It is possible that stable companion, and recent Eaton Hall winner, Bear’s Affair could run instead, and we also have Broken Eagle lurking in the wings should he now be ready for his first outing this season.

The Countryside Alliance Club Members’ Conditions race for Novice Riders has a competitive look, with last week’s easy Barbury winner Local Show possibly seeking redemption around this track having unseated at the second-last when challenging Karinga Dancer earlier this month.

The Ladies’ Open could see Sharp Suit and Gina Andrews renew their partnership, but they may have to contend with the useful Arthur’s Secret if connections decide on this event over the Christmas period.

Both Maidens have attracted 18 entries apiece, in which Rapaport, the winner of a point-to-point “Bumper” at Garthorpe, and Ringa Ding Ding, formerly with Paul Nicholls, both hold entries.

Cottenham racecourse is situated 4 miles north of Cambridge, signposted from the B1049 ( Sat Nav CB24 8RG ). Admission including racecard £15 for adults, £13 for OAP’s and Students, Children under 16 admitted free. All the latest information is at www.pointingea.com.

