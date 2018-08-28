SIL Senior Division round-up: Leaders Henley beaten by Cranes

Mo Fike gives Crane Sports the lead in their 2-0 win at SIL Senior leaders Henley Athletic. Picture: DARYL BUTCHER Archant

A large crowd of 132 saw a SIL Senior leaders Henley’s 12 match unbeaten run come to an end as Cranes inflicted their first defeat since September, with a deserved 2-0 victory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teon Leggett scores from the spot to make it 2-0 to Crane Sports at Henley Athletic. Picture: DARYL BUTCHER Teon Leggett scores from the spot to make it 2-0 to Crane Sports at Henley Athletic. Picture: DARYL BUTCHER

Cranes took the lead after just four minutes, with Mo Fike finishing Thrower’s cross at the back post.

On 31 minutes came the main talking point of the game, Shore was adjudged to have brought down Blades in the box and Teon Leggett sent home the resulting penalty to give Cranes, now in sixth spot, a winning advantage.

Defending champions Achilles remain in third though as they couldn’t tak advantage of Henley’s loss, falling to defeat themselves, 1-0 at home to Claydon FC, with Simon Crane scoring the winner.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Benhall St Mary enjoyed a big win at Grundisburgh, triumphing 5-1 with braces from Ryan Noy and Chris Wright and a Chris Sillett effort. Josh Cook got Grundisburgh’s sole reply.

Capel Plough are fifth following a 3-1 win at Bramford United, their tenth victory of the season so far.

Daniel Alderson gave the Ploughmen the lead before the break, running 30 yards before slotting home. Shaun Webb made it two, before Adam Steel pulled a goal back from the spot.

However, Daniel Garrard secured the points with a fine free-kick in the last minute of the game.

In the game of the day, Coplestonians and Trimley Red Devils played out an eight-goal thriller, with both sides settling for a point.

Cops were 3-0 down at the break, a brace from Ash Veitch and Sam Osborne giving the Red Devils a huge advantage, but Jamie Eaton-Collins and Jamie Sandilands got two goals back.

Matt Lawrenson made it 4-2 after 71 minutes, but Trimley roared back for a remarkable point, as first Eaton-Collins (81) and then George Baldry (86) levelled matters up.

Finally, Westerfield United won 3-1 at Wenhaston United, despite Ash Canham giving the home side the lead after just three minutes.

But Harry Evans, Isaac Keinzley and Kev Harmer got the goals to secure the points.

Other results: Leiston St Margarets 2 East Bergholt 1, Haughley United 4 Bourne Vale United 0.