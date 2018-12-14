A touch of déjà vu for Stowmarket as they look to keep the pressure on

Stowmarket's Ollie Canfer, could return this weekend after injury lay-off Archant

Stowmarket Town could be forgiven for feeling a growing sense of déjà vu with how their title challenge in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division is going this season, writes Alex Moss.

Twelve months ago the Old Gold and Blacks went into a home clash with runaway leaders Felixstowe & Walton United 24 points adrift of the top, with a 4-2 win at Greens Meadow closing the gap to 21 points.

Rick Andrews’ men head into a trip to mid-table Gorleston tomorrow afternoon (3pm) in an identical position in the Premier Division in third place, but are just three points off joint table toppers Histon and Godmanchester Rovers.

The two sides may have multiple games in hand on Stow, but as they travel to Norfolk with a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions, the Old Gold and Blacks will hope they can keep the pressure on their title rivals with another three points tomorrow.

“We know we’re in for a difficult game,” Stow boss Andrews said. “They gave us a hard time at our place earlier in the season.

“It’s one of our longest trips we have to do in the league, but we go to Gorleston on a good run.

“At the moment the squad is being stretched and tested, but to be fair the players are stepping up to the plate.

“We’ll go and give it our best shot and hopefully we can come away with the points.”

Last Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Framlingham Town helped Stow climb three places from sixth to third in the table, after Walsham-le-Willows and Wroxham, two sides above them, both tasted defeat.

“All we can do is keep picking up points,” Andrews said. “In a way this season has mirrored a bit of last season.

“Although we started better this season, we had a little wobble and drew games maybe we should have won, but hopefully it balances itself out over the season.”

Leading goalscorer Ollie Canfer could make his first start since returning from injury, while Jack Baker (suspended), Ollie Brown (injured), Matt Paine (work) and Tom Matthews (holiday) are all unavailable.