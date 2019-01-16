In-form Dockers set to provide Sudbury with stiff test as Morsley set to make changes

Sudbury keeper Paul Walker grabs the ball just ahead of Felixstowe's Rhys Barber. Walker was in good form at Bowers lat weekend Photo: STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

In-form Tilbury are the visitors to King’s Marsh Stadium this Saturday, with AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley likely to ring a few changes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The west Suffolk club have lost their last two Bostik North games, to high-flying Aveley and Bowers & Pitsea.

It arrested a winning streak of four straight victories for Morsley’s side and the Dockers from Tilbury will certainly test the credentials of Sudbury as they head to Suffolk with just one league defeat in 10, including an impressive 3-0 win over Aveley just before Christmas.

“This is another great test for us as Tilbury are the form team of the division,” Morsley said.

“Bowers & Pitsea last week was always going to be a tough game.

“The home team started well as we struggled to get hold of the ball and in all honestly, we had to ride our luck a bit.

“However, due to an excellent Paul Walker save the game stayed goalless as we got back into the game. The final 20 minutes of the half we were calling the shots and had the best chance as Callum Harrison pulled his shot wide when well placed.

“We were positive at the break that if we could be braver in possession there was something in the game for us and we started the second half like a train, but we suffered a knock back when a needless corner was conceded from which Bowers scored.”

From that point the league leaders went on to notch a second and a late third goal to run out victors over Sudbury – Morsley knowing at this level you must take your chances.

LISTEN: To Mark Morsley on The Non League Podcast

“Against the better teams, like Bowers, you must score when you are on top and we did not do that,” he said.

“After they got their second we huffed and puffed but never really looked like scoring and it was no surprise that a third came towards the end of the match.

“We have worked on the areas we need to improve on and it might be time to make a couple of changes in the team that did win four on the bounce but have lost the last two.

“Having had such a positive run I want to ensure we get back to that place to keep the season alive.”

Mildenhall Town travel to Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday afternoon, buoyed by a fine win over Witham last time out.

It was a good victory for new boss Ricky Cornish but he knows his side will need that and more as they look to pull away from the Bostik North relegation zone.