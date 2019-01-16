Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

In-form Dockers set to provide Sudbury with stiff test as Morsley set to make changes

16 January, 2019 - 12:50
Sudbury keeper Paul Walker grabs the ball just ahead of Felixstowe's Rhys Barber. Walker was in good form at Bowers lat weekend Photo: STAN BASTON

Sudbury keeper Paul Walker grabs the ball just ahead of Felixstowe's Rhys Barber. Walker was in good form at Bowers lat weekend Photo: STAN BASTON

© Stan Baston

In-form Tilbury are the visitors to King’s Marsh Stadium this Saturday, with AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley likely to ring a few changes.

The west Suffolk club have lost their last two Bostik North games, to high-flying Aveley and Bowers & Pitsea.

It arrested a winning streak of four straight victories for Morsley’s side and the Dockers from Tilbury will certainly test the credentials of Sudbury as they head to Suffolk with just one league defeat in 10, including an impressive 3-0 win over Aveley just before Christmas.

“This is another great test for us as Tilbury are the form team of the division,” Morsley said.

“Bowers & Pitsea last week was always going to be a tough game.

“The home team started well as we struggled to get hold of the ball and in all honestly, we had to ride our luck a bit.

“However, due to an excellent Paul Walker save the game stayed goalless as we got back into the game. The final 20 minutes of the half we were calling the shots and had the best chance as Callum Harrison pulled his shot wide when well placed.

“We were positive at the break that if we could be braver in possession there was something in the game for us and we started the second half like a train, but we suffered a knock back when a needless corner was conceded from which Bowers scored.”

From that point the league leaders went on to notch a second and a late third goal to run out victors over Sudbury – Morsley knowing at this level you must take your chances.

LISTEN: To Mark Morsley on The Non League Podcast

“Against the better teams, like Bowers, you must score when you are on top and we did not do that,” he said.

“After they got their second we huffed and puffed but never really looked like scoring and it was no surprise that a third came towards the end of the match.

“We have worked on the areas we need to improve on and it might be time to make a couple of changes in the team that did win four on the bounce but have lost the last two.

“Having had such a positive run I want to ensure we get back to that place to keep the season alive.”

Mildenhall Town travel to Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday afternoon, buoyed by a fine win over Witham last time out.

It was a good victory for new boss Ricky Cornish but he knows his side will need that and more as they look to pull away from the Bostik North relegation zone.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

It’s the generation game! Baby Jayda makes it five for Ipswich family

Five generations of one family - Great grandmother Debbie Brimble, aged 58, dad Jack Brimble, aged 19, baby Jayda Brimble, grandmother Jo Rundell, aged 38, and great great grandmother Joyce Wells, aged 78. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who tried to rob Greggs at knifepoint jailed

Bird, 34, was given a 28 month prison sentence for trying to rob a Greggs Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

In-form Dockers set to provide Sudbury with stiff test as Morsley set to make changes

Sudbury keeper Paul Walker grabs the ball just ahead of Felixstowe's Rhys Barber. Walker was in good form at Bowers lat weekend Photo: STAN BASTON

SIL preview: ‘We are in the last chance saloon’, admits Squirrell, as Grundisburgh face the drop

Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Town ‘tracking’ Barry Town right-back

Macauley Southam-Hales, left, has been linked with Ipswich Town. Picture: BARRY TOWN FC

Nino Severino: Those who criticised Andy Murray for emotional press conference know nothing about sport

Andy Murray got emotional during a press conference when he revealed that he will be forced to reture this year. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists