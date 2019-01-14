Sunshine and Showers

Trainer Pennock lands a double at Ampton point-to-point

14 January, 2019 - 16:54
Chosen Rose and Richard Collinson were the winners of the Intermediate race at Ampton. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP

© Graham Bishop 2019

Ampton’s Dunston Harriers meeting was run on going described as on the quick side, but still provided some competitive racing and both trainers and jockeys were full of praise for the exceptional job done by clerk of the course Simon Stearn and his team.

Timworth trainer Andrew Pennock has stables close to the course and his horses always seem to run well here. The trainer and his stable jockey Richard Collinson landed a double on the day with the first success coming in the Maiden race when Chapelier gave owner, point-to-point stalwart, John Whyte his first winner for ten years!

The double came in the Intermediate race, contested by three mares, and the Pennock trained winner, Chosen Rose, was potentially the most exciting horse on the day.

She cruised away from her rivals up the home straight. Chosen Rose was also a first ever winner for owners Dave Everard and Adele Hardy, from Highstreet Green, near Halstead. David owned, trained and rode in the early eighties so has waited nearly 40 years for this memorable day.

The Alan Hill trained favourite Broken Eagle racked up his 16th career win under jockey Jack Andrews, in the Mixed Open race and was clearly back to form on the type of ground that he loves.

Jack Andrews also doubled up on the day when winning the Restricted on Tully’s Touch for trainer John Ibbott, from Cheditson near Halesworth, who consistently does well with a small team of horses.

The opening and closing races of the day, were both won by two promising young jockeys. The Novice Riders’ race provided the day’s most exciting finish when Minella Friend stayed on up the hill to beat Trojan Star,in a tight finish and provide jockey George Chatterton with his first winner from just three rides.

Young William Humphrey, from West Wratting, rode his second winner from just five rides when he steered Local Show to victory in the opening Conditions race.

Humphrey rode a patient race to peg back Dandan, ridden by the more experienced Zak Baker, up the stiff Ampton finishing straight.

