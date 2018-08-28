Brilliant Kesgrave racer Brinkhoff nets two British Indoor titles at Coventry

Under 18 Champion, Kesgrave's Lewis Brinkhoff, with Hethersett's Owen Wells (right, second) and Poole's Fraser Garnett third Photo: PHIL CLARKE Archant

Kesgrave’s Lewis Brinkhoff added two British titles to his collection at the Indoor Cycle Speedway Championships in Coventry, where Suffolk individual riders fared well while bad luck dogged them in the team events, writes Phil Clarke

Great Blakenham's Lewis Osborne passes Oxford's Zac Payne at Coventry Photo: PHIL CLARKE Great Blakenham's Lewis Osborne passes Oxford's Zac Payne at Coventry Photo: PHIL CLARKE

Ipswich’s Ben Clarke was the only rider to beat Brinkhoff in the Under-16 final which went to a three way runoff, Brinkhoff winning comfortably from the inside gate while Clarke in gate four passed Exeter’s Rosie Tidbull for second place.

The Suffolk 15 year olds have now shared the top two spots on British podiums five times in three years.

Brinkhoff also faced a run-off from the inside gate for the Under 18 title, calmly controlling the race against Norfolk’s Owen Wells to complete a brilliant double for the Suffolk racer.

Matt Hill took third place in the Open final in a three way run-off including Great Blakenham’s Lewis Osborne, and the Ipswich ladies Chloe Pearce, Gemma Hill and Charlie Jane Herbert took fourth and joint fifth spots respectively.

The flying Matt Hill of Ipswich leads Birmingham's Nathan Groves and Blakenham's Luke Harrison in the team final. Photo: PHIL CLARKE The flying Matt Hill of Ipswich leads Birmingham's Nathan Groves and Blakenham's Luke Harrison in the team final. Photo: PHIL CLARKE

The final heat of the Under 14s saw Harvey Young drop points to Nathan Goulden and team-mate Kristian Mitchell, who then won another run-off for third overall. Kai Gowers finished sixth.

Luck abandoned Ipswich and Blakenham in the team final, Ashley Hill’s bike developing a mind of its own costing him points that would’ve kept Ipswich in the hunt for the title.

Josh Brooke went in to the final heat for Great Blakenham looking for a heat win to take the title and complete a Blakenham double with the corresponding outdoor event.

As Brooke appeared to cleanly pass Birmingham’s Ricki Johnson to take the lead he was excluded for use of excessive force, Birmingham taking the heat win in the re-run and Wednesfield overhauling Blakenham to take second by a point.

Ipswich's Chloe Pearce leads Leicester's Lucy Whitehead and Ipswich's Charlie Jane Herbert Photo: PHIL CLARKE Ipswich's Chloe Pearce leads Leicester's Lucy Whitehead and Ipswich's Charlie Jane Herbert Photo: PHIL CLARKE

