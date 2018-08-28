Partly Cloudy

Drane confident Ipswich can turn season around after latest defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:55 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 10 December 2018

Danni Cazey scored 16 points for Ipswich. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Pavel.Kricka@btinternet.com

WNBL Division One

Southwark Pride 67

Ipswich 59

Ipswich battled hard but could not overcome a poor second and third quarter, falling to their third consecutive defeat in WNBL Division One at the hands of Southwark Pride.

Ipswich MVP Harriet Welham has been battling injury. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

The Suffolk side, who were led by Charlotte Redhead’s 17 points and Danni Cazey’s 16, now have four weeks off before their next game, a much needed mid-season break for a team that has battled injury and illness for a lot of the first half of the season.

Ipswich started the season winning their first two games, beating Oxford at home in convincing fashion before their most impressive win to date, a four point victory – with just six fit players – on the road to highly rated Solent.

However, since then, the team has won just two games and has dropped five, with the Oxford win since being taken back due to them withdrawing from the league.

“I’m not going to lie, Christmas can’t come soon enough for us – we need a rest” said Ipswich coach Nick Drane. “People inside the team know how much we have already been through this season.

“To some on the outside, I’m sure there are people that are enjoying seeing us struggling, especially after last season. There will be people that have no clue of the transition we have been through, from Division Two to Division One, the and loss of two international level players, plus the injuries, illness and other issues we have faced.”

Since last season’s MVP Harriet Welham picked up an injury that could and probably should have sidelined the 21 year old, the team has lost four straight, three in the league and one in the cup.

However, with Welham playing on one leg, the Ipswich team has still battled top level teams such as Loughborough, Anglia Ruskin and Southwark right up until the wire, and Drane is hoping the month off will do Welham, and the whole team good.

He said: “We have three or four players that just desperately need a physical and mental break. I’m so confident in this group of players, over the festive period I know that they will do what they need to do to come in ready for the second half of the season.

Coach Nick Drane believes Ipswich will turn their season around after Christmas. Photo: PAVEL KRICKACoach Nick Drane believes Ipswich will turn their season around after Christmas. Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

“Rest is essential, but so is getting in the gym, working on their game and improving on some areas that need attention. Harriet’s effort and leadership over the past five weeks has been incredible.”

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

10:00 Amy Gibbons
Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

09:52 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

Suffolk schools report success from social mobility pilot

37 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chantry Academy, which recently received a 'good' Ofsted report, has reported success in its social mobility project funded by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools in Suffolk awarded a share of a seven-figure sum for social mobility projects have reported significant successes in the first year.

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

11:49 Louisa Baldwin
Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Get ready to feel the love as a Brit award-winning band is set to perform at Newmarket Nights in 2019.

